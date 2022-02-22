We’ve reached the part of the story where Dem Rep. Ruben Gallego is openly advocating for the government to seize private property and redistribute it to others:

This is outright theft, congressman:

And it’s what we’d expect to see in actual authoritarian regimes:

We’ll go out on a limb and suggest Rep. Gallego would have an issue if the DOJ started seizing the assets of Antifa or BLM protesters, for example:

And aside from the tyranny, does he think the drivers are working for Amazon or something?

What a dangerous clown.

