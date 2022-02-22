We’ve reached the part of the story where Dem Rep. Ruben Gallego is openly advocating for the government to seize private property and redistribute it to others:

Perfect time to impound and give the trucks to small trucking companies looking to expand their business. https://t.co/1pHURh0hbr — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) February 22, 2022

This is outright theft, congressman:

That's called theft, Ruben. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 22, 2022

And it’s what we’d expect to see in actual authoritarian regimes:

Raise your hand if you're surprised Gallego's immediate instinct is to steal from those he disagrees with to "redistribute" their assets to others who didn't work for them.

Yeah, me neither. Commies gonna Commie. https://t.co/TXwCRdNJ8s — Jellenne🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) February 22, 2022

We’ll go out on a limb and suggest Rep. Gallego would have an issue if the DOJ started seizing the assets of Antifa or BLM protesters, for example:

Looks like tyranny is more contagious than Omnicron. Wake up – these sniveling weaklings in face diapers still want to control you and pervert your children. They are the accolades of the zero population growth technocracy. They feel entitled to TAKE everything you have. https://t.co/5LMRErYgIk — Son of Mighty Humanzee (@HZardoz) February 22, 2022

And aside from the tyranny, does he think the drivers are working for Amazon or something?

What @RubenGallego fails to understand is the trucks who would likely be participating would be small trucking companies looking to expand their business (buy remaining open) https://t.co/Lv3l779PiR — Steve Oatley (Host of Wake Up America) (@steveoatley) February 22, 2022

What a dangerous clown.

