GOP Rep. Mike Turner — the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee — just said on Fox News that the latest filing from Special Counsel Durham is actually a message to Michael Sussman “saying he’s not being well-served by his lawyers”:

1) TOP GOPer on Hse Intel Cmte Turner on Fox on Durham filing: This is basically Special Counsel Durham sending a memo to Michael Sussman saying he's not being well-served by his lawyers. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 16, 2022

Turner added that Sussman “needs to read this again and pay very close attention to what Durham is saying about his own counsel and certainly look to his best interest, which probably is to cooperate”:

2) Turner: I think in Michael Sussman needs to read this again and pay very close attention to what Durham is saying about his own counsel and certainly look to his best interest, which probably is to cooperate. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 16, 2022

Well, this certainly is a twist to things:

This is accurate. Durham is noting that Sussmann is being managed by Latham for the interests of others. Including Latham's. https://t.co/FWUL6PiGP7 — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 16, 2022

Keep in mind that Rep. Turner, who is likely the next House Intelligence Committee chair when/if the GOP wins in November, has said he will “absolutely” hold hearings on the Durham inquiry:

Mike Turner, the top Republican on House Intel who could be the next chairman, says "absolutely" to Fox's Maria Bartiromo after she asks if he'd hold hearings on the John Durham inquiry He also says: "I think that this is going to lead in the end to Brennan, Clapper and Comey." pic.twitter.com/O35y6IH4HU — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) February 13, 2022

Get the popcorn?

GOP Rep. Mike Turner: Special Counsel Durham Has Evidence Hillary Clinton "Basically Tried To Frame" Trump About Russia https://t.co/jxuUc1nxCj — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) February 13, 2022

***

Recommended Twitchy Video