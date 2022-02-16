GOP Rep. Mike Turner — the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee — just said on Fox News that the latest filing from Special Counsel Durham is actually a message to Michael Sussman “saying he’s not being well-served by his lawyers”:

Turner added that Sussman “needs to read this again and pay very close attention to what Durham is saying about his own counsel and certainly look to his best interest, which probably is to cooperate”:

Well, this certainly is a twist to things:

Keep in mind that Rep. Turner, who is likely the next House Intelligence Committee chair when/if the GOP wins in November, has said he will “absolutely” hold hearings on the Durham inquiry:

