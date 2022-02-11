Anonymous “Western and defense officials” are telling journos that the U.S. believes Russian President Vladamir Putin “has decided to invade Ukraine, and has communicated that decision to the Russian military”:

They also believe the invasion will “begin next week”:

The possible goal of the invasion would be regime change in Ukraine:

This means an invasion “could happen BEFORE the end of the Olympics”:

Secretary of State Tony Blinken warned last night that “an invasion could begin at any time”:

However, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan pushed back on these reports and denied that Putin had made the final decision to invade:

Watch:

He did warn Americans to leave Ukraine in the next “24 to 48 hours”:

Oh, and if you don’t leave Ukraine, you’re on your own:

Welp:

***

