Anonymous “Western and defense officials” are telling journos that the U.S. believes Russian President Vladamir Putin “has decided to invade Ukraine, and has communicated that decision to the Russian military”:

NEW: The US believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine, and has communicated that decision to the Russian military, three Western and defense officials tell me. — Nick Schifrin (@nickschifrin) February 11, 2022

They also believe the invasion will “begin next week”:

The US expects the invasion to begin next week, six US and Western officials tell me, as Secretary of State Antony @SecBlinken said last night. — Nick Schifrin (@nickschifrin) February 11, 2022

The possible goal of the invasion would be regime change in Ukraine:

US officials anticipate a horrific, bloody campaign that begins with two days or aerial bombardment and electronic warfare, followed by an invasion, with the possible goal of regime change. — Nick Schifrin (@nickschifrin) February 11, 2022

This means an invasion “could happen BEFORE the end of the Olympics”:

NEW: Last night there was a Situation Room meeting on Russia's continued military build-up on the border w Ukraine. And, as Sec. Blinken has recently implied, the administration believes "we are now in the window where an invasion could happen BEFORE the end of the Olympics." — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) February 11, 2022

Secretary of State Tony Blinken warned last night that “an invasion could begin at any time”:

"We're in a window when an invasion could begin at any time. And, to be clear, that includes during the Olympics," Secretary Blinken says after a day of meetings in Australia. President Biden is expected to have calls with European and NATO leaders today.https://t.co/WBrpfsn8Ha — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 11, 2022

However, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan pushed back on these reports and denied that Putin had made the final decision to invade:

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says there is a "very distinct possibility" Russia will launch a major military operation against Ukraine before the end of the Olympics. But denies reports the US believes Putin has made a final decision yet. — Patrick Reevell (@Reevellp) February 11, 2022

Watch:

SULLIVAN: "We are firmly convinced that the Russians…are looking hard at the creation of a pretext, a false flag operation…" pic.twitter.com/9lV6UOn6c3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 11, 2022

He did warn Americans to leave Ukraine in the next “24 to 48 hours”:

National Security Adviser @JakeSullivan46: "Any American in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible, and in any event in the next 24 to 48 hours." So much for not hitting the panic button. — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) February 11, 2022

Oh, and if you don’t leave Ukraine, you’re on your own:

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House urges Americans to leave Ukraine in next '24 to 48 hours,' warns US won't rescue civilians if Russia invades. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) February 11, 2022

Welp:

24-48 hours for Americans to leave Ukraine. The US is not planning for a [email protected] inside Ukraine and Americans who stay assume risk. https://t.co/sv2LQzfiXs — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) February 11, 2022

