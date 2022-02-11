SHOT. . .

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Friday that war between Russia and Ukraine can come at any time and that Americans should leave now because there will be no rescue attempts for those stranded in the warzone:

CHASER. . .

With that cheery news heading into the weekend, President Joe Biden is off to Camp David:

But not before taking some selfies with staffers:

Trending

War? What war:

For those keeping score at home:

Unbelievable:

He is so bad at this presidential thing:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Camp David

Recommended Twitchy Video