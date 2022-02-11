SHOT. . .

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Friday that war between Russia and Ukraine can come at any time and that Americans should leave now because there will be no rescue attempts for those stranded in the warzone:

CHASER. . .

With that cheery news heading into the weekend, President Joe Biden is off to Camp David:

President Biden heads to Camp David without coming over to the press, who after his national security adviser ratcheted up warnings on Russia’s plans were eager to get an update from him on the situation in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/tIPhMbf7sS — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) February 11, 2022

But not before taking some selfies with staffers:

President Biden took selfies and shook hands with staff ahead of his departure to Camp David. Half an hour ago, @JakeSullivan46 told us Russia could invade Ukraine in 24-48 hours. Biden did not take questions. pic.twitter.com/nPSGTtGmbd — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) February 11, 2022

War? What war:

Take selfies, avoid reporters and head to Camp David while war could break out any moment between Russia and Ukraine. https://t.co/xkZWcmrOrd — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) February 11, 2022

For those keeping score at home:

Camp David Scoreboard This is Biden’s 15th visit, spanning all or part of 48 days. Compares at same point in presidency to: Trump 6 visits / 14 days

Obama 11 / 27

GWBush 28 / 86

Clinton 2 / 4

Reagan 21 / 63 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 11, 2022

Unbelievable:

So given the fast-moving developments on the Ukraine border and a possible imminent Russian invasion, one would suspect the president will be staying at the White House and the Situation Room. Nope. Still heading to Camp David. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 11, 2022

He is so bad at this presidential thing:

Optics, people. You stay in Washington in this situation regardless of Camp David’s capabilities. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 11, 2022

