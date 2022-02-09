In January, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that 10,000 National Guard and Texas Department of Public safety personnel would be deployed to the border to “protect Texans and all Americans from the criminals embolden by Biden’s open border policies”:

And here’s a video from Fox News’ Bil Melugin from this morning showing a member of the Texas National Guard “escorting” a group of illegal immigrants and helping them find the Border Patrol:

Um, if the only role of the Texas National Guard is to help illegal immigrants turn themselves over to the Border Patrol, why not just let pro-immigration volunteers do the work?

This is pretty embarrassing:

Escort duty. Literally:

We’ll note that Abbott is facing criticism for deploying the Guard troops with little notice:

Over to you, governor:

***

