In January, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that 10,000 National Guard and Texas Department of Public safety personnel would be deployed to the border to “protect Texans and all Americans from the criminals embolden by Biden’s open border policies”:

Texas has deployed 10k National Guard & Texas Dept. of Public Safety personnel to the border to protect Texans & all Americans from the criminals embolden by Biden's open border policies. The Biden Administration's deadly open border policies must end.https://t.co/fxLFDVD7sz — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 19, 2022

And here’s a video from Fox News’ Bil Melugin from this morning showing a member of the Texas National Guard “escorting” a group of illegal immigrants and helping them find the Border Patrol:

NEW: A chilly sunrise here in La Joya, TX this morning, where migrant families are showing up by the dozens after crossing illegally. Border Patrol is busy processing another group in the area, so the TX National Guard is escorting this group to where the BP agents are. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/gCdzLAh9nT — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 9, 2022

Um, if the only role of the Texas National Guard is to help illegal immigrants turn themselves over to the Border Patrol, why not just let pro-immigration volunteers do the work?

I thought border security was on the federal government. — The Lion (@thelionofnv) February 9, 2022

This is pretty embarrassing:

Escorting them THEY should be STOPPING THEM in their tracks https://t.co/hE1i0lVUPR — ron don deplorable (@ronaldcarvalhoe) February 9, 2022

Escort duty. Literally:

nice to have an armed escort to break laws — ana mcnally (@aimcnally1956) February 9, 2022

We’ll note that Abbott is facing criticism for deploying the Guard troops with little notice:

Typically, long-term National Guard deployments come with nearly a year's notice. But Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security push last year gave some troops only a few days’ notice, with threats of arrest warrants if they didn’t comply. https://t.co/XE0Jz2BbQy — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) February 6, 2022

Over to you, governor:

Members of the Texas National Guard deployed to the southern border under Gov. Greg Abbott’s controversial immigration initiative are raising several concerns about their mission, including reports that some guardsmen have died in suspected suicides. https://t.co/gMtjkbKNIG — ABC News (@ABC) February 6, 2022

