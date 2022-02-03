President Joe Biden confirmed that U.S. Special Forces have killed ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi during a raid in Syria last night:

BREAKING: President Biden says U.S. raid in Syria killed top Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. https://t.co/jpgIKTqKMA — The Associated Press (@AP) February 3, 2022

Who?

NBC News’ Raf Sanchez notes that “very few people anywhere know much about him”:

Biden confirms the raid in Syria was aimed at the new-ish ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. Very few Americans will be familiar with him. But to be fair very few people anywhere know much about him. — Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) February 3, 2022

Biden’s statement here:

President Biden says ISIS leader killed in Northern Syria. pic.twitter.com/B9IZSP1LhS — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) February 3, 2022

The AP also reported that 6 women and 4 children were killed during the raid:

ATMEH, Syria (AP) — U.S. special forces carried out what the Pentagon said was a large-scale counterterrorism raid in northwestern Syria early Thursday. First responders at the scene reported 13 people were killed, including six children and four women.

After what happened in Afghanistan, forgive us if we don’t believe Biden’s spin that this was a “successful” mission just yet:

US Special Forces conducted a "successful" counterterrorism mission in northwest Syria Wednesday, the Pentagon says, while offering few other details. The Syrian civil defense says 13 were killed, including 6 children, after clashes following the raid. https://t.co/k9PI3oeky1 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 3, 2022

***

Recommended Twitchy Video