President Joe Biden confirmed that U.S. Special Forces have killed ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi during a raid in Syria last night:

Who?

NBC News’ Raf Sanchez notes that “very few people anywhere know much about him”:

Biden’s statement here:

The AP also reported that 6 women and 4 children were killed during the raid:

ATMEH, Syria (AP) — U.S. special forces carried out what the Pentagon said was a large-scale counterterrorism raid in northwestern Syria early Thursday. First responders at the scene reported 13 people were killed, including six children and four women.

After what happened in Afghanistan, forgive us if we don’t believe Biden’s spin that this was a “successful” mission just yet:

