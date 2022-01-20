WATCH: Shoplifter appears to pepper spray a security guard during a robbery in DC

Posted at 7:55 am on January 20, 2022 by Greg Pollowitz

Meanwhile, just blocks away from the White House, a woman was captured on video shoplifting from the Moncler store in CityCenterDC and then it appears she pepper sprays the security guard on the way out the door with a load of stolen merchandise:

ADVERTISEMENT

“DC is out of control”:

ADVERTISEMENT

Did they ask for the woman’s vaccine passport on the way in?

***


Recommended Twitchy Video

ADVERTISEMENT


related articles


ad placeholder
US News

LAPD identifies UCLA grad student Brianna Kupfer’s suspected murderer as ‘career criminal’ Shawn Laval Smith, was out on $1K bail

ad placeholder
US News

Fred Guttenberg doubles down on wanting Christina Pushaw fired, says he was NOT joking when he compared Sen. Josh Hawley to the Nazis

ad placeholder
US News

Sen. Dick Durbin says Democrats are considering nuclear option to force senators to mount a talking filibuster

ad placeholder
Media

‘Lemme finish!’ Pissy Jen Psaki loses what’s left of her patience on reporter who dared to ask her about Joe Biden’s (mis)handling of COVID [video]

ad placeholder
Media

Stop the presses! Atlanta Journal-Constitution blows the lid off of GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker’s ‘racy’ Instagram follows

ad placeholder
US News

Luke Rosiak’s new book on public ed features blood-curdling story of woke Seattle Public Schools official who endangered tens of thousands of kids (including her own)

ad placeholder
Entertainment

Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar wind each other up about GOP trying to take blacks’ and women’s right to vote and ultimately ‘destroy us’ [videos]

ad placeholder
COVID-19

New poll finds 45% of Democrats want the unvaccinated sent to internment camps, 59% okay with just house arrest

ad placeholder
US News

Joe Biden’s big reset plan apparently involves doubling down on the ‘Jim Crow 2.0’ rhetoric while doing nothing to address *real* issues

ad placeholder
US News

The Anti-Defamation League SLAMS Nikki Fried over her comparison of Ron DeSantis to Hitler

ad placeholder
US News

Jen Psaki explains that Joe Biden’s unhinged speech likening his political opponents to infamous racists ‘was not a partisan speech’ [video]

ad placeholder
US News

Gaggle of useful idiots gather on the steps of the U.S Capitol participating in a hunger strike for voting rights … who wants to tell them? (watch)

ad placeholder
Entertainment

Mitt Romney slams liberal Warriors part-owner Chamath Palihapitiya’s ‘repulsive, immoral, and disgusting’ Uyghur genocide remarks

ad placeholder
COVID-19

‘Beta phase’: Website for free Covid tests goes live one day early

ad placeholder
Media

‘Life comes at you fast’: Fred Guttenberg made a huge mistake in not counting on Drew Holden to catch him redhanded in Hitler joke hypocrisy