WATCH: Shoplifter appears to pepper spray a security guard during a robbery in DC

Meanwhile, just blocks away from the White House, a woman was captured on video shoplifting from the Moncler store in CityCenterDC and then it appears she pepper sprays the security guard on the way out the door with a load of stolen merchandise:

Police responded to the 900 block of Palmer Aly NW at 7:03pm for the report of multiple individuals entering an establishment & unlawfully taking property. At this time, it is being classified as a Theft and there are no injuries reported. #MPD pic.twitter.com/sQx4VqPTHP — Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) January 20, 2022

“DC is out of control”:

Absolute mayhem at City Center in DC. Until people start facing consequences for this stuff, it's not going to stop. DC is out of control. https://t.co/G7r7HZRpWo — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 20, 2022

Did they ask for the woman’s vaccine passport on the way in?

This is about six or seven blocks from the White House…but don't worry DC government has "teams" out enforcing its vaccine passport mandates! https://t.co/a7cOyCDlwe — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 20, 2022

***