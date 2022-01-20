Vice President Kamala Harris refused to say if she and President Biden believe the 2022 elections will be legitimate or not during an interview this morning with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie:

ICYMI, this question to Harris was because of this answer from Biden last night:

Trending

We believe the phrase the media loves to describe this is the “Big Lie”? Right?

Note: She could’ve cleaned it up, but she “makes it worse” in this clip:

And “props to Savannah Guthrie for asking – and then pushing to get a direct answer – to this question”:

She really is bad at it:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Kamala Harris

Recommended Twitchy Video