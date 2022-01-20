Vice President Kamala Harris refused to say if she and President Biden believe the 2022 elections will be legitimate or not during an interview this morning with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie:

Is President Biden really concerned that we may not have free and fair elections? –@SavannahGuthrie to @VP pic.twitter.com/pQmv6MLVb5 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 20, 2022

ICYMI, this question to Harris was because of this answer from Biden last night:

Joe Biden is asked by @PhilipWegmann is the 2022 election results could be illegitimate: "I think it could easily be illegitimate" pic.twitter.com/xSlJWLNdCB — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 19, 2022

We believe the phrase the media loves to describe this is the “Big Lie”? Right?

So now both Biden and Harris refuse to say the '22 elections will be legitimate or that outcomes should be respected. This will now become an ingrained talking point for every Dem pol in the country. Great work everyone. https://t.co/OPnvB6iVlG — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 20, 2022

Note: She could’ve cleaned it up, but she “makes it worse” in this clip:

Wow they could have cleaned this up but Kamala makes it worse. Refuses to answer whether the next elections will be legitimate, provides word salad about voting bills. https://t.co/5CEEWL9cxD — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 20, 2022

And “props to Savannah Guthrie for asking – and then pushing to get a direct answer – to this question”:

Props to @SavannahGuthrie for asking – and then pushing to get a direct answer – to this question. https://t.co/ewuPv78rpW — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) January 20, 2022

She really is bad at it:

Kamala can't answer simple questions from a friendly "journalist." That's how bad she is at this. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 20, 2022

***

Recommended Twitchy Video