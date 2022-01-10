Two skiers were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries when the chairlift they were riding on at the Beech Mountain Resort in North Carolina stopped directly over a broken snowmaking hydrant, drenching the pair in water in the 7-degree temperature:

According to reports, another skier crashed into the snowmaking machine as it was making snow:

The video is pretty horrific as the chairlift just *stopped* right over the manmade geyser:

Here’s a different angle:

Yikes.

***

