Two skiers were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries when the chairlift they were riding on at the Beech Mountain Resort in North Carolina stopped directly over a broken snowmaking hydrant, drenching the pair in water in the 7-degree temperature:

Two guests at Beech Mountain Ski Resort in North Carolina were sent to the hospital on Friday after a hydrant broke.https://t.co/oJebte2hmC — WTVC NewsChannel 9 (@newschannelnine) January 9, 2022

According to reports, another skier crashed into the snowmaking machine as it was making snow:

#UPDATE: According to the Beech Mountain Facebook page, the admin. wrote a person skied into a water and air hydrant as it was making snow. They said two people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Operations are on regular schedule, they added. — Louie Tran (@louie_tran) January 9, 2022

The video is pretty horrific as the chairlift just *stopped* right over the manmade geyser:

Tough time for the people at Beech Mountain today. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/fg671LruRn — Trey Shirley (@TreyShirley831) January 8, 2022

Here’s a different angle:

Yikes.

