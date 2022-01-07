As we told you yesterday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pointed out that “he was on the ball field with Rep. Steve Scalise when Reps were targeted and shot” and “that event got a few days’ coverage, not the year of obsession the Jan 6 riots are getting”:

But the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman disagreed with DeSantis’ statement, tweeting “pretty sure they were a huge story”:

Oh, really? Well, here’s Mary Katharine Ham with the fact-check on just how quickly that story lasted in the headlines:

Boom. MKH for the win.

***

