Last night we told you about Kara Cooney, an Egyptologist and author who was widely mocked after writing in her new book titled “The Good Kings” about ancient Egypt that Kyle Rittenhouse “killed two Black Men in Kenosha, Wisconsin while waging a glorious race war on behalf of his inherited White power.”

ICYMI, here is the passage from the book that the author now admits was wrong but just a “tiny detail“:

I’m literally wheezing this is so funny 😂🤣 this is the last chapter of “Good Kings” by Egyptologist Kara Cooney. I’ll say this delicately… she’s not the brightest and it shows. pic.twitter.com/YoI4sGGM49 — Kara McKinney OANN (@Nefertari_25) January 5, 2022

Well, she got another “tiny detail” wrong. Here she is not understanding what happened with Rosa Parks:

Another error: Rosa Parks did not sit in white section of bus. She refused to give up seat to a white passenger when the white section filled up. You’d think @NatGeo would have better editors? https://t.co/jiVtgrvnQQ pic.twitter.com/39sEKWZknm — Kara McKinney OANN (@Nefertari_25) January 5, 2022

She could have, you know, just checked Wikipedia before writing the book:

On December 1, 1955, in Montgomery, Alabama, Parks rejected bus driver James F. Blake‘s order to vacate a row of four seats in the “colored” section in favor of a white passenger, once the “white” section was filled.[2]

And we still don’t know why a book on ancient Egypt is taking about Kyle Rittenhouse or Rosa Parks, but oh well:

Exit question: How many more “tiny details” are wrong in the book?

*Two tiny details I Wonder how long it will take untill it is >356 tiny details….https://t.co/XTarRdTcNM — Jocheved ← This is a girl's name REEEEE!!!! (@Jocheved4) January 5, 2022

