Last night we told you about Kara Cooney, an Egyptologist and author who was widely mocked after writing in her new book titled “The Good Kings” about ancient Egypt that Kyle Rittenhouse “killed two Black Men in Kenosha, Wisconsin while waging a glorious race war on behalf of his inherited White power.”

ICYMI, here is the passage from the book that the author now admits was wrong but just a “tiny detail“:

Well, she got another “tiny detail” wrong. Here she is not understanding what happened with Rosa Parks:

She could have, you know, just checked Wikipedia before writing the book:

On December 1, 1955, in Montgomery, Alabama, Parks rejected bus driver James F. Blake‘s order to vacate a row of four seats in the “colored” section in favor of a white passenger, once the “white” section was filled.[2]

And we still don’t know why a book on ancient Egypt is taking about Kyle Rittenhouse or Rosa Parks, but oh well:

Exit question: How many more “tiny details” are wrong in the book?

***

