It’s official.

The Chicago Teachers Union voted to teach remotely by a wide margin last night which means in-person education is now on hold in the city:

The results of tonight's citywide electronic ballot are in. Starting tomorrow, all CTU members at CPS schools should be working remotely. The result of tonight's vote was 73 percent in favor of the remote-work-only job action. — ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) January 5, 2022

“Eff them kids”:

Pro-union twerps are saying this wasn’t a strike, but it sure feels like a strike:

BREAKING: Chicago cancels classes Wednesday after teachers union votes to return to remote learning during COVID-19 surge. https://t.co/8nhuxfwTuf — The Associated Press (@AP) January 5, 2022

So, when will they go back to work? It’s . . . unclear:

The action will end when one of the following conditions is met: The current surge in cases substantially subsides, or the mayor's team at CPS signs an agreement establishing conditions for return that are voted on and approved by the the CTU House of Delegates. — ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) January 5, 2022

And we’ve played their game before:

Teachers’ Unions demanded schools remain closed until they got priority on covid relief and vaccines. They got everything they wanted but are gonna keep denying your children an education anyway and call it a victory. Evil people — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 5, 2022

The last time Chicago went remote, it was a complete disaster:

Of course, last time Chicago teachers went remote, only 55% even bothered to log into the online learning platform 3x a week. Voting for getting paid without work is a nice option if you can swing it, I guess. https://t.co/6L1Yo4IUT3 — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) January 5, 2022

At least some Dems understand how bad this is. Here’s David Axelrod calling out the union over its decision.

“What our kids have suffered thru long absences from classrooms already has had a devastating impact”:

The Chicago Teachers Union is about to vote to walk out rather than return to classrooms amid Omichron surge.

I hope every teacher reads this column.

What our kids have suffered thru long absences from classrooms already has had a devastating impact. https://t.co/VRVMQIDhTY — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) January 4, 2022

And the “devastating impact” will continue:

if Walmart employees don't show up to work, families can take their money elsewhere if public school employees don't show up to work, families should be able to take their children's education dollars elsewhere. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) January 5, 2022

***

