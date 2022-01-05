It’s official.

The Chicago Teachers Union voted to teach remotely by a wide margin last night which means in-person education is now on hold in the city:

“Eff them kids”:

Pro-union twerps are saying this wasn’t a strike, but it sure feels like a strike:

So, when will they go back to work? It’s . . . unclear:

And we’ve played their game before:

The last time Chicago went remote, it was a complete disaster:

At least some Dems understand how bad this is. Here’s David Axelrod calling out the union over its decision.

“What our kids have suffered thru long absences from classrooms already has had a devastating impact”:

And the “devastating impact” will continue:

***

