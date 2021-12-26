Well, since we’re talking about indecent politicians and all, does Rep. Eric Swalwell want to comment on his relationship with the female Chinese spy, Fang Fang? Was that “indecent” or not?

Don’t waste your time on the pathetic dad who humiliated his family to say F-U to the president on Christmas Eve. He’s irrelevant. Spend your time asking why Republican leaders are celebrating him. This isn’t my parents’ Republican Party. This new crew are indecent to their core. https://t.co/DQdMR6HnMN — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 26, 2021

Swalwell *really* is this clueless, isn’t he?

Don't have sex with communist spies, tooter https://t.co/P4KQPzA7p7 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 26, 2021

Yea how’s fang fang by the way. — Admiral Dylan Hunt, U.S.S. Excalibur, Starfleet (@Jeffmw) December 26, 2021

Fang Fang still isn't going to go back to you, dude. — The World Will Look Up And Shout "Save Us" (@AndIllWhisperNo) December 26, 2021

And as for every Dem losing their cookies over this, meh:

It’s not even close:

Yeah, because YOUR party was so *decent* to the last guy. https://t.co/Y91Mw6luoS pic.twitter.com/hEvPFiB8Rc — 🥂🍾ᘻᘿᖇᖇᖻ ᘺᓰᘉᘿ ᒪᗩᕲᖻ🍷🎉 (@CrankyWineLady) December 26, 2021

***

