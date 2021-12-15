Following a report this morning in The Federalist, the January 6 Committee has now admitted that Rep. Adam Schiff displayed a doctored text message between Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows during his presentation on Tuesday:

BREAKING: J6 Committee Admits It Doctored Text Between Jordan And Meadows https://t.co/zJrLl3Cmoi — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 15, 2021

Here’s their statement, via The Federalist:

“The Select Committee on Monday created and provided Representative Schiff a graphic to use during the business meeting quoting from a text message from ‘a lawmaker’ to Mr. Meadows,” the spokesman wrote. “The graphic read, ‘On January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence, as President of the Senate, should call out all electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all.’” “In the graphic, the period at the end of that sentence was added inadvertently,” the spokesman admitted. “The Select Committee is responsible for and regrets the error.”

But there are still questions on how EVERYTHING else they doctored was in there:

The Jan. 6 committee spokesman did not explain how one could “inadvertently” cut a sentence in half and eliminate the final two paragraphs of a detailed legal summary, nor did he explain why Schiff attributed the content of the text to Jordan, “a lawmaker,” rather than to Schmitz, the attorney who wrote it.

Here’s the original report from this morning:

Schiff Doctored J6 Texts Between Mark Meadows And Jim Jordan https://t.co/SaQ53i80do — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 15, 2021

As Davis explained in the piece, what Schiff’s staff attributed to a “lawmaker” (who we now know was Jordan) was actually a summary of a legal argument from attorney and former Department of Defense Inspector General Joseph Schmitz:

The text message below, highlighted by Schiff on Monday, wasn't from a GOP lawmaker. It was an exchange, doctored by Schiff, that Jim Jordan forwarded verbatim to Meadows from a respected attorney summarizing that attorney's 4-page legal memorandum. https://t.co/uSKVmSph81 pic.twitter.com/g3LT1PPPEH — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 15, 2021

Yeah, it *is* this bad:

Schiff didn’t doctor the text message, you guys. He only fabricated a screenshot that didn’t exist, deleted half a sentence, added punctuation where there was none, deleted two paragraphs, and had no clue it wasn’t even written by Jordan. https://t.co/xsW4GNft92 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 15, 2021

And, notably, Schiff has a history of doing this very thing:

He did it again! Schiff Doctored J6 Texts Between Mark Meadows And Jim Jordan https://t.co/SMS81aYe7E — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 15, 2021

Busted. Again:

After doctoring a phone call transcript between Trump and Ukraine's president, and leaking fake Donald Trump, Jr. e-mails to CNN, it looks like Adam Schiff has moved on to doctoring text messages sent to Mark Meadows. https://t.co/uSKVmSph81 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 15, 2021

