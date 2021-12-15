Following a report this morning in The Federalist, the January 6 Committee has now admitted that Rep. Adam Schiff displayed a doctored text message between Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows during his presentation on Tuesday:

Here’s their statement, via The Federalist:

“The Select Committee on Monday created and provided Representative Schiff a graphic to use during the business meeting quoting from a text message from ‘a lawmaker’ to Mr. Meadows,” the spokesman wrote. “The graphic read, ‘On January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence, as President of the Senate, should call out all electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all.’”

“In the graphic, the period at the end of that sentence was added inadvertently,” the spokesman admitted. “The Select Committee is responsible for and regrets the error.”

But there are still questions on how EVERYTHING else they doctored was in there:

The Jan. 6 committee spokesman did not explain how one could “inadvertently” cut a sentence in half and eliminate the final two paragraphs of a detailed legal summary, nor did he explain why Schiff attributed the content of the text to Jordan, “a lawmaker,” rather than to Schmitz, the attorney who wrote it.

Here’s the original report from this morning:

As Davis explained in the piece, what Schiff’s staff attributed to a “lawmaker” (who we now know was Jordan) was actually a summary of a legal argument from attorney and former Department of Defense Inspector General Joseph Schmitz:

Yeah, it *is* this bad:

And, notably, Schiff has a history of doing this very thing:

Busted. Again:

***

