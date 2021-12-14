Liberal Squad member Rep. Cori Bush preemptively blamed President Joe Biden for any losses in 2022 because of his refusal to extend the student loan moratorium.

“A note to Democrats who blame progressives after losing an election: Forcing millions to start paying student loans again and cutting off the Child Tax Credit at the start of an election year is not a winning strategy,” she tweeted. “We’re warning you now, don’t point fingers in November”:

A note to Democrats who blame progressives after losing an election: Forcing millions to start paying student loans again and cutting off the Child Tax Credit at the start of an election year is not a winning strategy. We're warning you now, don't point fingers in November. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) December 13, 2021

This is in response to earlier reporting that student loan repayments will star again on February 1:

BREAKING: Biden Won’t Extend Student Loan Relief And Confirms Student Loan Payments Restart February 1 – Forbes — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 13, 2021

Sen. Elizabeth Warren also pointed out that President Biden could extend this right now if he wanted to.

“Pull out a piece of paper and a pen and get it done,” she told the president:

.@SenWarren: "Pause student loan repayments and get student loan debt canceled. President could cancel $50,000 of student loan debt. Could do it tonight President Biden, all you got to do, pull out a piece of paper and a pen and get it done." pic.twitter.com/purjmXeujZ — The Hill (@thehill) December 13, 2021

Yes. Yes he is:

It's almost impossible to believe that Biden is restarting these loan payments, especially in an election year, but he is. https://t.co/ELJGmd4f7p — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) December 14, 2021

The election is about a year away and Dems are already blaming each other. It’s glorious:

They're already counting on losing. Playing the blame game already https://t.co/S3iFO8v9qU — Jeff Charles, Professional Racist and Misogynist (@JeffOnTheRight) December 14, 2021

As for the child tax credit, the Senate would need to include that in the final BBB bill:

If millions of Americans don’t get a child tax credit payment in January because of the Senate’s inability to pass a bill I believe legions of members of Congress – from both parties – will hear about it from their constituents. — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) December 14, 2021

Good luck with that:

Sen. Joe Manchin is telling colleagues the expanded child tax credit is the most underpriced item — and biggest inflation-driver — in Biden’s social spending plan, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.https://t.co/vxLd4qbA7v — Axios (@axios) December 14, 2021

***

Recommended Twitchy Video