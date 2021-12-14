By now you’ve heard that the January 6 select committee released snippets from a bunch of text messages to and from former chief of staff Mark Meadows regarding what went down that day. An excerpt:

Donald Trump Jr. led text chorus pleading with Meadows to get Jr.'s dad to end Jan. 6 riot: “He’s got to condemn this s— ASAP.” — Jr.

“I’m pushing it hard,” Meadows replied. “Can he … ask people to leave…?” — Hannity Clearly Trump was responsiblehttps://t.co/JDhJI0Fzku — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) December 14, 2021

This occurred via a dramatic reading of the texts from Rep. Liz Cheney on Monday night:

Full @RepLizCheney statement on holding Mark Meadows in contempt, including texts from Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Brian Kilmeade and others: "These text messages leave no doubt…multiple Fox News hosts knew the president needed to act immediately. They texted Mr. Meadows." pic.twitter.com/KxrVMS4CTZ — CSPAN (@cspan) December 14, 2021

But, as Twitchy favorite Mollie Hemingway so helpfully points out here, these text messages actually show the opposite of what Dems (and Cheney) say they show:

"We claimed there was a conspiracy to take over the government but our evidence shows the opposite: MAGA people urged POTUS to make a statement and then …. HE DID! Jail them all!" Dems' impeachment Hoax #3 being run by a deranged Liz Cheney who makes Adam Schiff seem competent. https://t.co/Bkwdz1D3vI — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 14, 2021

Whoops:

I *love* how last night's big coordinated-with-media reveal was that there was definitely no insurrection, but there were people texting POTUS folks saying "this is bad, say something." And then POTUS saying something (and getting banned). Some real Columbos up there on the Hill. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 14, 2021

To be fair, Dems aren’t admitting this is what happened but it *is* what just happened:

Democrats have gone from "grand insurrection conspiracy requiring us to violate civil liberties of peaceful Americans, seize private communiques, persecute people for 1st Amendment-protected activities, etc." to "no insurrection conspiracy and here are some texts proving that" — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 14, 2021

And Ari Fleischer noted that the texts also show Fox News hosts were not pro-riot.

“The texts prove the left wrong – and they can’t stand it”:

The real reason the left and the media are up on arms over some FOX hosts calling on Trump to stop the riot is because the left wants to paint the right as pro-riot. The texts prove the left wrong – and they can’t stand it. https://t.co/uassbD5UFk — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) December 14, 2021

Of course, they’re also lying about what’s in the text messages:

1) the texts again confirm the fraudulence of the Pelosi committee's evidence-free assertion of an insurrection conspiracy

2) propagandists are flat-out LYING about alleged distinction between Ingraham's private texts and public comments. https://t.co/gHRjcl1m7F — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 14, 2021

This attack on Laura Ingraham falls flat, too:

Apart from this left-wing WP reporter's false and misleading characterization and utterly bizarre highlights, no sane, reasonable person would have any problem with anything she said here. Such a stupid coordinated talking point the Trump-deranged groupthinkers went with tonight https://t.co/JkGc85156M — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 14, 2021

If only:

It's an IQ test whether you accept this utterly deranged and stupid talking point that was coordinated by the media and other Democrats to push out tonight. Not that I actually believe people are claiming to believe it in good faith. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 14, 2021

