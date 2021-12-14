By now you’ve heard that the January 6 select committee released snippets from a bunch of text messages to and from former chief of staff Mark Meadows regarding what went down that day. An excerpt:

This occurred via a dramatic reading of the texts from Rep. Liz Cheney on Monday night:

But, as Twitchy favorite Mollie Hemingway so helpfully points out here, these text messages actually show the opposite of what Dems (and Cheney) say they show:

Whoops:

To be fair, Dems aren’t admitting this is what happened but it *is* what just happened:

And Ari Fleischer noted that the texts also show Fox News hosts were not pro-riot.

“The texts prove the left wrong – and they can’t stand it”:

Of course, they’re also lying about what’s in the text messages:

This attack on Laura Ingraham falls flat, too:

If only:

