Big news out of Pennsylvania today where the state supreme court shot down Gov. Tom Wolf’s mask mandate for schools and child care facilities:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State Supreme Court rules mask mandate for Pennsylvania's schools, child care facilities isn't valid. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) December 10, 2021

The court ruled that the mandate was “not valid because it was imposed by Wolf’s acting health secretary without legal authorization”:

The Pa. Supreme Court ruled that the school mask mandate is not valid because it was imposed by Wolf's acting health secretary without legal authorization. https://t.co/RkJa4bqctO — The Morning Call (@mcall) December 10, 2021

State Republicans took a well-earned victory lap:

Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, who challenged the mandate: “This ruling means we will not have to deal with even more extreme, unilateral measures from the Wolf Administration that devastated our economy last year, including business closures and restrictions.” pic.twitter.com/CaQ1vU0AvP — Marley Parish (@marley_parish) December 10, 2021

And this isn’t a right-leaning court (currently made up of 5 Dems and 2 Republicans):

This is a Democrat leaning court, right? https://t.co/ipaS9s9P8Z — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 10, 2021

Relax, everyone. The kids will be fine:

#Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court has affirmed a Commonwealth Court ruling that deemed the statewide #COVID19 masking order for schools to be illegal. Kids at many PA schools could be headed into classrooms on Monday without masks, depending on their district’s policy. @WGAL — Tom Lehman (@TomLehmanWGAL) December 10, 2021

