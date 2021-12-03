Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who famously refused to concede her lost to Republica Brian Kemp, told Rachel Maddow last night that she did, in fact, acknowledge that Kemp won and that she “did not challenge the outcome of the election, unlike some recent folks”:

This is what’s known as a lie:

This is *not* at all what she told Maddow:

Trending

“Ten thousand Pinocchios” for the Georgia Dem!

It’s on video, too:

Over to you, Jake Tapper:

More spin from Abrams as she begins her campaign — again — for governor:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: rachel maddowStacey Abrams

Recommended Twitchy Video