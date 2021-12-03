Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who famously refused to concede her lost to Republica Brian Kemp, told Rachel Maddow last night that she did, in fact, acknowledge that Kemp won and that she “did not challenge the outcome of the election, unlike some recent folks”:

‼️ Stacey Abrams tells Rachel Maddow that she "acknowledged" Brian Kemp "won" the 2018 governor's election, and "I did not challenge the outcome of the election, unlike some recent folks did." — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) December 3, 2021

This is what’s known as a lie:

Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope. Bad to start your "re-election" campaign with a lie, @staceyabrams https://t.co/9WjYivmHhq — David Freddoso (@freddoso) December 3, 2021

This is *not* at all what she told Maddow:

This is a lie. In an interview in 2019 she claims *she* won and said after the election she refused to concede. https://t.co/c6l69pRJDz pic.twitter.com/F2UELBM29d — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) December 3, 2021

“Ten thousand Pinocchios” for the Georgia Dem!

Ten thousand Pinocchios. Not only did she never concede, she took pride in never conceding, and spent years telling audiences that she had actually won. This attempt to rewrite history will not work. https://t.co/vp2VKgkhAh — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 3, 2021

It’s on video, too:

Lets role the tape on that @staceyabrams pic.twitter.com/KxJ6vTxQhM — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 3, 2021

Over to you, Jake Tapper:

I look forward to @jaketapper permanently banning her from his show for endangering democracy as we know it did not accepting election results. https://t.co/rX8L6ndQCh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 3, 2021

More spin from Abrams as she begins her campaign — again — for governor:

"What I said was that the system was not fair. And leaders challenge systems. Leaders say we can do better. That is what I declared…." — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) December 3, 2021

"I could not in good conscience say that, in order to protect my political future, I'm going to be silent about the political present which is that we have a system under a leader that sought to keep people from casting their ballot,…" — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) December 3, 2021

…that threw the ballots out, that said that voter suppression was a viable tactic for winning elections." — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) December 3, 2021

***

