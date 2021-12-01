What. The. F***:

Katie Pavlich called it “horrifying,” and she’s 100% right:

Trending

And do they really think this is bringing people over to their side?

The “Abortion pills forever!” chant was a nice touch:

There is no meeting in the middle on this one:

Yep:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionKatie PavlichSCOTUS

Recommended Twitchy Video