What. The. F***:
WATCH: Pro-abortion activists take abortion pills outside of the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/hcbQOaiRFQ
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 1, 2021
Katie Pavlich called it “horrifying,” and she’s 100% right:
Horrifying https://t.co/8rszxdcIfg
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 1, 2021
And do they really think this is bringing people over to their side?
They are creating more pro-lifers by being so open about their depravity and complete disregard for life. https://t.co/1up5bAzQKs
— Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) December 1, 2021
The “Abortion pills forever!” chant was a nice touch:
I'd like to believe that most pro-choice advocates find the decision to have an abortion a deeply difficult and personal one, not some ritual to be celebrated with great fanfare. This is gross. https://t.co/DLX9ZnJrAi
— Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) December 1, 2021
There is no meeting in the middle on this one:
“we may have different views, but at the end of the day, we can set our differences aside.”
no. we’re up against literal demons. this is a spiritual war above all else. https://t.co/qQslWzOO3n
— Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) December 1, 2021
Yep:
As I’ve said before, it’s a death cult. https://t.co/ppSa3mHZmb
— Micah Rate (@Micah_Rate) December 1, 2021
***