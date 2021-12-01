What. The. F***:

WATCH: Pro-abortion activists take abortion pills outside of the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/hcbQOaiRFQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 1, 2021

Katie Pavlich called it “horrifying,” and she’s 100% right:

And do they really think this is bringing people over to their side?

They are creating more pro-lifers by being so open about their depravity and complete disregard for life. https://t.co/1up5bAzQKs — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) December 1, 2021

The “Abortion pills forever!” chant was a nice touch:

I'd like to believe that most pro-choice advocates find the decision to have an abortion a deeply difficult and personal one, not some ritual to be celebrated with great fanfare. This is gross. https://t.co/DLX9ZnJrAi — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) December 1, 2021

There is no meeting in the middle on this one:

“we may have different views, but at the end of the day, we can set our differences aside.” no. we’re up against literal demons. this is a spiritual war above all else. https://t.co/qQslWzOO3n — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) December 1, 2021

Yep:

As I’ve said before, it’s a death cult. https://t.co/ppSa3mHZmb — Micah Rate (@Micah_Rate) December 1, 2021

