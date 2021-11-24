LOL of course he’s fleeing New Jersey for Thanksgiving:
Murphy leaves N.J. to celebrate Thanksgiving with family in Florida https://t.co/IUSZrsr7O8 pic.twitter.com/jqWzeh9Ypx
— njdotcom (@njdotcom) November 23, 2021
Gov. Ron DeSantis should put this in an ad:
America's Democrat elite slam Florida for being unsafe, yet head there themselves for holidays. https://t.co/Uyq7zZ3wFv
— Adam Creighton (@Adam_Creighton) November 23, 2021
Dems are all such total hypocrites:
Maybe @GovMurphy will finally take some tips from @GovRonDeSantis on how to properly run a state after enjoying Florida!https://t.co/IJTQZ3QbFp pic.twitter.com/EtCCWpNPFz
— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) November 23, 2021
And we can’t wait until DeSantis spox Christina Pushaw sees this one:
I really hope @ChristinaPushaw doesn’t see this. https://t.co/23E3NgoZEW
— Jitney Guy (@JitneyGuy) November 23, 2021
And please take notes while you’re in the Sunshine State:
Maybe he can learn something while he’s down there. https://t.co/nqxIwPcm75
— Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) November 23, 2021
***