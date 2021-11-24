LOL of course he’s fleeing New Jersey for Thanksgiving:

Murphy leaves N.J. to celebrate Thanksgiving with family in Florida https://t.co/IUSZrsr7O8 pic.twitter.com/jqWzeh9Ypx — njdotcom (@njdotcom) November 23, 2021

Gov. Ron DeSantis should put this in an ad:

America's Democrat elite slam Florida for being unsafe, yet head there themselves for holidays. https://t.co/Uyq7zZ3wFv — Adam Creighton (@Adam_Creighton) November 23, 2021

Dems are all such total hypocrites:

Maybe @GovMurphy will finally take some tips from @GovRonDeSantis on how to properly run a state after enjoying Florida!https://t.co/IJTQZ3QbFp pic.twitter.com/EtCCWpNPFz — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) November 23, 2021

And we can’t wait until DeSantis spox Christina Pushaw sees this one:

And please take notes while you’re in the Sunshine State:

Maybe he can learn something while he’s down there. https://t.co/nqxIwPcm75 — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) November 23, 2021

***

