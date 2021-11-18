Reynolds Middle School in Fairview, Oregon is moving to remote learning for three weeks not because of COVID-19, but because there are disciplinary problems in the school and administrators want to “develop safety protocols to address student fights and other inappropriate behavior”:

In other words, rather than just suspend the students causing the problems, THEY’RE CLOSING THE ENTIRE SCHOOL:

And like how the Brandon Administration is fighting inflation to print more money, this school will help students “struggling with the socialization skills necessary for in-person learning” by implementing more remote learning. Makes total sense!

From Reynolds Middle School’s website:

The shifts in learning methods and isolation caused by COVID-19 closures and quarantines have taken a toll on the well-being of our students and staff.  We are finding that some students are struggling with the socialization skills necessary for in-person learning, which is causing disruption in school for other students.  To ensure Reynolds Middle School has the necessary social-emotional supports and safety protocols in place to provide a safe learning environment for all students, the school will be temporarily transitioning to Short-Term Distance Learning for approximately two weeks.  During that time, administrators, teachers, and support staff will be working together to implement operational safety procedures for the return to in-person learning again starting on December 7, 2021.

And the district won’t even provide numbers so parents can understand how big the problem is, or more importantly, is not:

This is insane. They’re punishing the majority of the kids who do the right thing every day because they don’t want to suspend the bad one?

Again, insane:

They don’t care about parents or students. They really don’t:

What should happen right now is the state should take over and reopen the school:

***

