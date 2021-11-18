Reynolds Middle School in Fairview, Oregon is moving to remote learning for three weeks not because of COVID-19, but because there are disciplinary problems in the school and administrators want to “develop safety protocols to address student fights and other inappropriate behavior”:

A middle school in Fairview will return to online learning this week, but not because of COVID-19. Reynolds Middle School will cancel in-person learning for three weeks to develop safety protocols to address student fights and other inappropriate behavior. https://t.co/dpwpAhsM2S — KTVZ NewsChannel 21 (@KTVZ) November 18, 2021

In other words, rather than just suspend the students causing the problems, THEY’RE CLOSING THE ENTIRE SCHOOL:

We got more details about the decision to close down Reynolds Middle School for two weeks due to 'issues with socialization skills.'

Rather than suspend certain students who have fought in school, the district's sending all home to limit learning disruption #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/9LfP15AtTs — Dan McCarthy (@DanMcKATU) November 18, 2021

And like how the Brandon Administration is fighting inflation to print more money, this school will help students “struggling with the socialization skills necessary for in-person learning” by implementing more remote learning. Makes total sense!

From Reynolds Middle School’s website:

The shifts in learning methods and isolation caused by COVID-19 closures and quarantines have taken a toll on the well-being of our students and staff. We are finding that some students are struggling with the socialization skills necessary for in-person learning, which is causing disruption in school for other students. To ensure Reynolds Middle School has the necessary social-emotional supports and safety protocols in place to provide a safe learning environment for all students, the school will be temporarily transitioning to Short-Term Distance Learning for approximately two weeks. During that time, administrators, teachers, and support staff will be working together to implement operational safety procedures for the return to in-person learning again starting on December 7, 2021.

And the district won’t even provide numbers so parents can understand how big the problem is, or more importantly, is not:

Reynolds spokesperson Steve Padilla couldn’t immediately provide the exact number or frequency of these fights, but said no weapons were involved. (8/12) — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) November 17, 2021

This is insane. They’re punishing the majority of the kids who do the right thing every day because they don’t want to suspend the bad one?

“It’s not just fighting. It’s disruptive behaviors as well — students are disrupting other students, making it hard for them to learn.” (9/12) — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) November 17, 2021

Again, insane:

Padilla added that the district was acting swiftly because they didn’t want to wait for the next incident to occur. (10/12) — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) November 17, 2021

They don’t care about parents or students. They really don’t:

In Diaz’s email to parents Tuesday, she said she realizes that shifting to remote learning “can be a hardship on our families,” but is confident in producing support and procedures to ensure a safe learning environment. (11/12) — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) November 17, 2021

What should happen right now is the state should take over and reopen the school:

'They don't have enough time to learn anything': Parents frustrated over Reynolds Middle School remote learning https://t.co/MlXo8WZRn5 — KGW News (@KGWNews) November 18, 2021

