The official social media accounts for the DNC, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden himself shared this clip of the president signing the infrastructure deal with the presidential seal blurred out.

Have a look:

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal is now law. pic.twitter.com/cPCVrdoDsF — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) November 16, 2021

“We got it done,” tweeted the vice president and apparently not aware of how funny this looks:

We got it done.pic.twitter.com/xh84Sy4GgD — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 16, 2021

And team Biden shared the blurred video to Joe Biden’s Instagram account:

What dumb optics:

Fun fact: The presidential seal is always blurred out unless presented directly from the White House. The seal is visible @POTUS (the official account of The President) but must be blurred @JoeBiden, @TheDemocrats, and any other account that is not the office of the presidency. pic.twitter.com/5MUHR6MoEr — FactPAC (@FactPACUSA) November 17, 2021

***

Recommended Twitchy Video