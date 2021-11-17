The Florida House just passed a COVID-19 vaccine mandate bill for employers who wish to require the jab for employees that has five common-sense exemptions:

The Florida House has just passed the COVID-19 vaccine mandate bill. This will allow any one of five exemptions by any business in Florida wishing to require vaccines of employees. This will also put into law that no school districts may have required masking in schools. — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) November 17, 2021

These exemptions are: 1. Medical issues, 2. Sincerely held religious beliefs, 3. Pregnancy, 4. Previous infection, and 5. Or the written consent of the employee to consent to masking or testing, the frequency of which will be determined by DOH.”

Now, was that so hard?

Nest step for the bill is the Senate and then to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature:

If the Senate passes the same bill today, it will be sent along to @GovRonDeSantis for signing. — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) November 17, 2021

Of course, Dems are being encouraged to block the law:

New in Opinion from the Miami Herald Editorial Board (@HeraldOpEd): Florida Democrats have a rare chance to block bad vaccine-mandate law. Don’t blow it! | Editorial https://t.co/wRlJTy2oj9 — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) November 17, 2021

The House also voted to strip the Surgeon General of his power to mandate vaccines:

From Florida Politics:

The House voted Wednesday to limit the emergency powers of the state Surgeon General. Lawmakers passed the measure (HB 7) along a partly line vote. Republican Rep. Alex Andrade is the bill sponsor. Under a bill passed in 2002, lawmakers granted the state Surgeon General several emergency powers, including the authority to mandate vaccinations “by any means necessary.” The proposal would eliminate the vaccine mandate power and leave remaining powers untouched — allowing the Surgeon General to forcefully examine, test, treat and quarantine an individual during a public health emergency. The Surgeon General is an appointed role. “This is not an indictment of vaccines,” Andrade told lawmakers. “This is an indictment of the vast abuses of executive power that we have seen across this country.”

