We’re finally getting an update on the DHS investigation into CBP agents allegedly using “whips” to herd Haitian immigrants at the border back in September and it’s pretty embarrassing to team Biden.

Apparently, DHS sent the matter to the Inspector General to investigate and the IG’s office declined to do so. So, why are we just learning about that now?!

Remember "whipgate," the false narrative ginned up to steer attention away from Biden's border crisis? Now more than a month after the Biden admin said the investigation would be complete, DHS issues an "update." Turns out, the Inspector General declined to investigate at all. pic.twitter.com/HQCC2iYvfG — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) November 16, 2021

The CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility will handle the investigation:

The investigation into the conduct of mounted Border Patrol agents in Del Rio TX was initially referred to the DHS inspector general, which declined to investigate, DHS says in an update. CBP's office of professional responsibility has an ongoing probe and will brief leadership. pic.twitter.com/GnQYNDfKPW — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) November 16, 2021

In other words, there will be no witch hunt:

After the probe concludes, and CBP leadership is briefed, officials will determine whether disciplinary actions will be taken. The disciplinary process, which will allow agents to respond, is subject to timeframes in a labor agreement with the Border Patrol union, DHS notes. — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) November 16, 2021

And please notice that there is no longer any mention of a quick investigation:

"DHS remains committed to conducting a thorough, independent, and objective investigation," DHS added in its statement. Note that DHS is no longer saying the investigation into the horse patrol units "will be conducted swiftly," like it did in September, when it was announced. pic.twitter.com/UrlsSyqncM — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) November 16, 2021

When this all happened, we were told the investigation would take a week. Whoops:

DHS inspector general declines to investigate the Del Rio horse patrol incident. The Office of Professional Responsibility's investigation, which Mayorkas initially said would turn around in a week, remains ongoing. https://t.co/F0LY7A3XWT — Bryan Lowry (@BryanLowry3) November 16, 2021

DHS Sec. Mayorkas is due to testify in the Senate today and this will surely come up:

The horse patrol incident in Del Rio, Texas that occurred in September will not be investigated by the DHS inspector general, DHS said in an update Tuesday, shortly before Mayorkas faces a Senate panel. CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating the incident. pic.twitter.com/XVdvAOQ5oa — Priscilla Alvarez (@priscialva) November 16, 2021

Stay tuned. . .

***

