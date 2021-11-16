Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, Dems have broken out “Bill” from Schoolhouse Rock in an attempt to sell President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. Literally. We mean this literally:

What rhymes with “trillion”?

Trending

Maybe Schoolhouse Rock should have done an episode on the national debt and then we wouldn’t be in this predicament:

Libs, of course, love it:

But the reality is that “Democrats have now ruined my childhood”:

Here’s hoping this Bill doesn’t get passed like the original:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Schoolhouse Rock

Recommended Twitchy Video