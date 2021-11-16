Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, Dems have broken out “Bill” from Schoolhouse Rock in an attempt to sell President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. Literally. We mean this literally:

The BBB bill is in front of the House. pic.twitter.com/uRqNmB44iP — Natalie Andrews (@nataliewsj) November 16, 2021

What rhymes with “trillion”?

Someone write a verse to the song please… https://t.co/JYz8o5Htbj — Natalie Andrews (@nataliewsj) November 16, 2021

Maybe Schoolhouse Rock should have done an episode on the national debt and then we wouldn’t be in this predicament:

"G-D HELP ME SOMEONE DO YOU KNOW WHAT THEY'RE TRYING TO DO TO ME IN THERE? NO, WE CAN'T GO TO THE POLICE I'LL EXPLAIN LATER" https://t.co/IuPkDVjMxK — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) November 16, 2021

Libs, of course, love it:

🎶He's sitting here on Capitol Hill, ready to be passed! Call your lawmaker at 888-879-2059 and tell them: Pass the #BuildBackBetter plan and make a once-in-a-generation investment in our country's future. https://t.co/E02vhIF98Y — AFT (@AFTunion) November 16, 2021

But the reality is that “Democrats have now ruined my childhood”:

Democrats have now ruined my childhood. https://t.co/R0M4vp3LQR — Beth Baumann (@eb454) November 16, 2021

Here’s hoping this Bill doesn’t get passed like the original:

Democrats are out to destroy the economy and now apparently the strategy is also to frighten children https://t.co/qci9wz58Xr — Erin Perrine (@ErinMPerrine) November 16, 2021

