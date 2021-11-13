At what point do the people of San Francisco say enough is enough and demand cops and DA Chesa Boudin do something about the shoplifting crisis? And how much longer can small businesses like this boutique survive in this atmosphere?

This is insane:

Time to check out how Pacific Heights in San Francisco is doing: pic.twitter.com/Hzy0a2xET5 — Jenny, Girl from 4th 🌍, 鄰白廢物 🦍 (@JennyChachan) November 12, 2021

Unfortunately, *this* is what San Franciso voted for. Hopefully, they see the error of their ways:

San Francisco elected a District Attorney who doesn't prosecute many crimes. Do only criminals vote in SF, or do law abiding citizens also support this insanity? — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) November 12, 2021

But why are they afraid to speak up? They’re being robbed!

People are afraid to speak up!

I know a guy who runs the merchants association in a neighborhood who dialed in to ask for the police.

Everyone in the neighborhood was like, “omg, thank you so much. That was so brave of you”

That’s the thing. People are afraid to speak up of — Jenny, Girl from 4th 🌍, 鄰白廢物 🦍 (@JennyChachan) November 12, 2021

Oh, well, this explains it:

Their needs because it might not be politically correct! But we are already living in a dystopia. People need to say what they need and stop self censoring! — Jenny, Girl from 4th 🌍, 鄰白廢物 🦍 (@JennyChachan) November 12, 2021

And the dystopia will continue. Unfortunately.

