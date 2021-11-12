Judge Carl J. Nichols, a Trump appointee, has been assigned the Steve Bannon case:

U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols, the judge assigned the #Bannon contempt of Congress case, was appointed to the bench in 2019 by President Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/sHfKOHkleG — Donna Leinwand Leger (@DonnaLeinwand) November 12, 2021

Nichols was confirmed in 2019 by a voted of 55-43:

#Senate CONFIRMED the nomination of Carl J. Nichols to be U.S. District Judge for the District of Columbia by a vote of 55-43. — Senate Periodicals (@SenatePPG) May 22, 2019

And he also clerked for Clarence Thomas:

Bannon's case is assigned to Judge Carl J. Nichols, a Trump appointee. He clerked for Clarence Thomas https://t.co/K7f6xpsJ77 — Betsy Woodruff Swan (@woodruffbets) November 12, 2021

Now, libs are going to be outraged over this. . .

Talk about killing a vibe. https://t.co/uX9H82t9Pg — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 12, 2021

…and right on cue https://t.co/jaQZakRjQy — Linus Of Hollywood (@linusdotson) November 12, 2021

Welp, it was fun imagining a world where Trump insiders face consequences for their actions… https://t.co/yUGyWVV5R8 — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) November 12, 2021

. . .but he’s not exactly a rubber-stamp for Trump and his causes. He’s also presiding right now over the defamation case brought by Dominion Voting Systems against Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Mike Lindell:

BREAKING: A federal judge REJECTS requests from Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Mike Lindell to dismiss Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuits, each of which is in the amount of $1.3 billion. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 11, 2021

Oh, and the judge, Carl J. Nichols, was appointed to the District Court in 2019 by Donald Trump. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 11, 2021

FWIW, fierce Trump critic Norm Eisen thinks Nichols will be “fair”:

Nichols is conservative but fair You worried he'll cut Bannon a break? Read his opinions in the Dominion libel suit against Giuliani, Powell, Lindell & etc. He eviscerated them! https://t.co/mUXxBME6Rc — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) November 12, 2021

And he just sentenced a January 6 protester to 30 days in jail:

🚨SENTENCE: U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols sentenced Bradley Rukstales to 30 days in jail and $500 in restitution on one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. #CapitolRiot @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/tdMoWbMNma — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) November 12, 2021

He also questioned then President Trump’s threat to ban TikTok, saying “the video app’s appeal against the ban was ‘likely to succeed'”:

Donald Trump's threat to ban TikTok from US app stores probably exceeded his legal powers and would hurt American citizens, a judge has ruled. District judge Carl J Nichols said the video app's appeal against the ban was "likely to succeed" https://t.co/9uQlD68BLl pic.twitter.com/SQB5gA0eIE — Telegraph Technology Intelligence (@TelegraphTech) September 28, 2020

