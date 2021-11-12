Breaking news right now out of D.C. where Attorney General Merrick Garland just announced that Steve Bannon has been indicted for criminal contempt of Congress:

Steve Bannon has been indicted by a federal grand jury, @SchneiderCNN reports. Prosecutors presented an indictment and arrest warrant to a federal magistrate on Friday afternoon, according to CNN reporters in the magistrate courtroom. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 12, 2021

And there’s reportedly a warrant out for his arrest:

The judge signed an arrest warrant for an indicted defendant with the initials “SB.” A source confirmed it's Bannon. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 12, 2021

A summary of the charges:

"Bannon, 67, is charged with one contempt count involving his refusal to appear for a deposition and another involving his refusal to produce documents, despite a subpoena from the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol," DOJ confirms. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 12, 2021

And the potential penalty he could face:

Steve Bannon is indicted on two counts of contempt of Congress. Per DOJ: "Each count of contempt of Congress carries a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail, as well as a fine of $100 to $1,000." — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) November 12, 2021

Full press release here:

Attorney General Merrick Garland: “Since my first day in office, I have promised Justice Dept employees that together we would show the American people by word & deed that the dept adheres to the rule of law, follows the facts and the law and pursues equal justice under the law" pic.twitter.com/jeo5UsLS2s — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) November 12, 2021

