Remember this tweet from MSNBC’s declaring, “OSHA doing this vaxx mandate as an emergency workplace safety rule is the ultimate work-around for the Federal govt to require vaccinations”?
OSHA doing this vaxx mandate as an emergency workplace safety rule is the ultimate work-around for the Federal govt to require vaccinations.
— Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) September 9, 2021
If you might also recall that White House chief of staff Ron Klain retweeted it at time:
WH Chief of Staff might regret this retweet.
Courts consider the intent and purpose of policies and Klain just endorsed the notion that OSHA rule is a "work-around" to enact flagrantly illegal federal vaccine mandates. pic.twitter.com/RBB4ihsIiL
— Matthew Hamilton (@MatthewDavidHa4) September 9, 2021
Our side warned back then that it would be struck down:
It’s not a workaround and it will be struck down and never enforced.
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 9, 2021
Their side loved it:
🔥
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 9, 2021
But guess what! Klain’s retweet did make it into today’s ruling from the 5th Circuit putting the OSHA mandate on hold:
A Ron Klain retweet makes an appearance in the 5th Circuit ruling on the OSHA rule. pic.twitter.com/4zvJCRrYK1
— John Fritze (@jfritze) November 13, 2021
Whoops!
Out: judges citing Trump tweets.
In: judges citing Ron Klain retweets. https://t.co/bpGwKIQdQu
— Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 13, 2021
The chief of staff was warned. He was given an explanation. Nevertheless, he persisted:
This exact scenario was predicted at the time of the tweet. https://t.co/PQn6sdz0bD
— Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) November 13, 2021
Next step, SCOTUS:
one day, SCOTUS is gonna have to rule on whether RT's are endorsement. https://t.co/Gz8Dr96xsF
— Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) November 13, 2021
