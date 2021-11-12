Remember this tweet from MSNBC’s declaring, “OSHA doing this vaxx mandate as an emergency workplace safety rule is the ultimate work-around for the Federal govt to require vaccinations”?

OSHA doing this vaxx mandate as an emergency workplace safety rule is the ultimate work-around for the Federal govt to require vaccinations. — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) September 9, 2021

If you might also recall that White House chief of staff Ron Klain retweeted it at time:

WH Chief of Staff might regret this retweet. Courts consider the intent and purpose of policies and Klain just endorsed the notion that OSHA rule is a "work-around" to enact flagrantly illegal federal vaccine mandates. pic.twitter.com/RBB4ihsIiL — Matthew Hamilton (@MatthewDavidHa4) September 9, 2021

Our side warned back then that it would be struck down:

It’s not a workaround and it will be struck down and never enforced. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 9, 2021

Their side loved it:

But guess what! Klain’s retweet did make it into today’s ruling from the 5th Circuit putting the OSHA mandate on hold:

A Ron Klain retweet makes an appearance in the 5th Circuit ruling on the OSHA rule. pic.twitter.com/4zvJCRrYK1 — John Fritze (@jfritze) November 13, 2021

Whoops!

Out: judges citing Trump tweets.

In: judges citing Ron Klain retweets. https://t.co/bpGwKIQdQu — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 13, 2021

The chief of staff was warned. He was given an explanation. Nevertheless, he persisted:

This exact scenario was predicted at the time of the tweet. https://t.co/PQn6sdz0bD — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) November 13, 2021

Next step, SCOTUS:

one day, SCOTUS is gonna have to rule on whether RT's are endorsement. https://t.co/Gz8Dr96xsF — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) November 13, 2021

