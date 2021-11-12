Remember this tweet from MSNBC’s declaring, “OSHA doing this vaxx mandate as an emergency workplace safety rule is the ultimate work-around for the Federal govt to require vaccinations”?

If you might also recall that White House chief of staff Ron Klain retweeted it at time:

Our side warned back then that it would be struck down:

Their side loved it:

But guess what! Klain’s retweet did make it into today’s ruling from the 5th Circuit putting the OSHA mandate on hold:

Whoops!

The chief of staff was warned. He was given an explanation. Nevertheless, he persisted:

Next step, SCOTUS:

***

