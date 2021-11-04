Sen. Joe Manchin sat down with CNN this morning and dropped some massive truth-bombs on the far-left in his own party.

“We don’t have the numbers that FDR had or that Lyndon Baines Johnson had in order to get some major, major legislation done. We don’t have those. So we have to come to the realization of what we have and deal in good faith that we can do at least something”:

And he made clear that he thinks America is a “little center-right country” and Dems “can’t go too far left”:

"We can't go too far left," Sen. Manchin tells @JohnBerman. "This is not a center-left or a left country. We are a center — if anything, a little center-right country, that's being shown — and we ought to be able to recognize that." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 4, 2021

Cocaine Mitch wins again:

"Center right" is exactly how McConnell views this country (or to be more precise, he says "right of center") https://t.co/bG0wnZV09N — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) November 4, 2021

Yes. Yes it will:

Well, it’s always been like this, no?

"You wanna know what's wrong with the place? I go to work in a hostile work environment every day," Manchin says. "If you're a Democrat and a Republican is up for election, you're supposed to be against that person," even if their opponent is "Donald Duck." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 4, 2021

Manchin accused his colleagues of pushing President Biden to the left, and that’s just not who he is:

Sen. Manchin hasn't spoken to President Biden since he left for Europe last week. "We'll be speaking, I'm sure, again." He says Biden is being pushed to the left, "and that's not Joe Biden." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 4, 2021

And we still don’t know how he’ll vote:

Joe Manchin to @JohnBerman @NewDay on Biden economic package: "wait until i vote. then you'll know" — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) November 4, 2021

Watch:

"You want to know what's wrong with the place? I go to work in a hostile working environment every day."@Sen_JoeManchin discusses his hopes for bipartisanship in Congress.https://t.co/9zINPfILOv pic.twitter.com/PVSVBM9w3j — New Day (@NewDay) November 4, 2021

