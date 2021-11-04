Our partner, Decision Desk, along with other media outlets has called the NJ gubernatorial election for incumbent Phil Murphy over GOP challenger Jack Ciattarelli:

But not so fast?

The campaign is ripping these projections, saying they’re “irresponsible” as there are still votes to count:

Stami Williams, comms director for Ciattarelli, tweeted “With the candidates separated by a fraction of a percent out of 2.4 million ballots cast, it’s irresponsible of the media to make this call when the New Jersey Secretary of State doesn’t even know how many ballots are left to be counted”:

Keep counting, New Jersey:

Settle in, because this could take a while:

***

