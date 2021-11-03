Did this just happen in Florida?

Wait, did DeSantis really call it the "Brandon Administration"? — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) November 3, 2021

Yes. Yes, it did:

Ron DeSantis just called the Biden Administration the "Brandon Administration" pic.twitter.com/L4sov8rtLQ — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 3, 2021

DeSantis went on to explain the origin of the “Let’s go, Brandon” chant as it “exposes the dishonesty of these corporate reporters and what they do every day. They try to lie. So now you see it”:

“So this chant has taken on a life of its own because it exposes the dishonesty of these corporate reporters and what they do every day. They try to lie. So now you see it," DeSantis said. https://t.co/lc0d6tiJSM pic.twitter.com/rc1meLEtum — Sam Sachs WFLA (@WFLASam) November 3, 2021

And it looks like the media is NOT okay with it:

Grown adults in Florida break out into a "Let's go Brandon" chant after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) calls the Biden administration the “Brandon administration.” pic.twitter.com/0pJd3MvLnv — The Recount (@therecount) November 3, 2021

DeSantis also took a shot at Dr. Anthony Fauci:

“A recession is when your neighbor loses his job; a depression is when you lose yours; a recovery is when Dr. Fauci loses his.” – @RonDeSantisFL 👀🔥 #KeepFloridaFree pic.twitter.com/SH10TZhXpO — Team DeSantis (@teamrondesantis) November 3, 2021

He’s . . . right.

***