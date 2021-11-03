In what could be the BEST story of the 2021 election cycle, Republican Edward Durr — a Harley-riding, Eagles fan and truck driver — is on the verge of defeating his Dem opponent, 7-term incumbent State Senate President Steve Sweeney after reportedly spending only $153 on his campaign:

Fiscal responsibility!

Trending

Watch this interview right now. He’s fantastic:

He doesn’t have a campaign website, but he is on Twitter:

And Facebook:

Man, let’s hope he pulls this one out.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: