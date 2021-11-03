In what could be the BEST story of the 2021 election cycle, Republican Edward Durr — a Harley-riding, Eagles fan and truck driver — is on the verge of defeating his Dem opponent, 7-term incumbent State Senate President Steve Sweeney after reportedly spending only $153 on his campaign:

And in what could be a total realignment of politics in NJ, Senate President Steve Sweeney is on the verge of losing his bid for re-election to a 7th term. He trails Republican Edward Durr, a truck driver who reported spending just $153, by 2,009 votes in district. https://t.co/TR3fRt590P — David Wessel (@davidmwessel) November 3, 2021

Fiscal responsibility!

He spent $153 his whole campaign. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fftRLUbWWd — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 3, 2021

Watch this interview right now. He’s fantastic:

In his first interview after what may turn out to be the biggest upset ever in South Jersey political history, ⁦@GOP⁩ NJ State Senate candidate Ed Burr says he was told he beat ⁦@NJSenatePres⁩ Steve Sweeney at 2am then woke up to “well maybe not” ⁦@FOX29philly⁩ pic.twitter.com/6U8UUmIhQB — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) November 3, 2021

He doesn’t have a campaign website, but he is on Twitter:

Hello NJ, I am Edward Durr, the Republican senate candidate for legislative district 3. I'm a father of 3 & grandfather of 6. Life long resident of NJ. Not seeking power or fame, only give the people better representation. Lower taxes! Transparency! @nj1015 @1210WPHT @GlouCoGOP pic.twitter.com/YiOCzFjtSw — Edward Durr (@edwarddurr1) July 23, 2021

And Facebook:

NJ state senate president gonna lose to some rando who ran no campaign. He has no website, this is from Facebook. pic.twitter.com/Oq4yVlzZcq — BrianElections (@BrianElections) November 3, 2021

Man, let’s hope he pulls this one out.

