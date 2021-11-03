AFT President Randi Weingarten, after agreeing with this tweet from Joy Reid blaming white women for Terry McAuliffe’s loss in Virginia, added that she also agrees with this take from NYT journo David Leonhardt who argued voters are just plain fed up with the pandemic and disruptions to everyday life:

I also agree with @DLeonhardt who asked “ Why are voters so unhappy with Democrats? The main reason appears to be the pandemic, which has disrupted everyday life and the global economy for longer than many people expected.” https://t.co/b3kQKudNk4 — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) November 3, 2021

You mean like closing schools for a year and then fighting to keep them closed? That kind of disruption?

Randi needs to look in a mirror:

It could also be that thanks to you schools were senselessly closed in VA for 18 months, Randi https://t.co/LbYqaRmy0s — Mary Clare Amselem (@MCAmselem) November 3, 2021

100% this ==>

😂😂😂😂 Oh Randi!! They are unhappy with restrictions and a daily reminder that clowns like you and the Dems won’t let them return to normal while other states are already there! They have looked at the risk and are ready to be done. But don’t ever change! https://t.co/v7SvcYzUlk — Rusty “Try and lower your expectations.” Kuhl (@HumphreyPT) November 3, 2021

Her campaigning with Terry McAuliffe was a nice touch. Thanks!

Your election-eve appearance with @TerryMcAuliffe really did the trick! https://t.co/OWaAsr7g2d — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) November 3, 2021

It really did sink his candidacy:

McAuliffe's close ties to teachers' unions may have also played a role by limiting his options for responding to Youngkin on education. McAuliffe's proposal was for higher teacher pay. Youngkin's was CRT, school assault, transgender athletes, higher standards, charters, etc. — ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) November 3, 2021

“Let’s give credit where credit is due”:

Let’s give credit where credit is due. Thank you, @rweingarten https://t.co/MKKGTZE3yo — Mike Gonzalez (@Gundisalvus) November 3, 2021

Can she really be this tone-deaf?

She should be apologizing to parents all across America right now:

Start by apologizing.

And I mean a groveling apology to the children and parents you failed.

Own that you were wrong or everything you touch will continue to turn into political feces. https://t.co/l0aDlAs0fT — BundlebranchblockMD👁️👁️ (@Bleedinheart2MD) November 3, 2021

But, alas, we expect she’ll just continue with business as usual:

Sad realization for this millionaire teachers union boss who fought to keep public schools closed as leverage for unions to squeeze more from taxpayers >>>>> https://t.co/DjkClvwq0g — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) November 3, 2021

And since she won’t change, we hope she really enjoys election night one year from now:

Yes, please stay in that Dem bubble another 2 years. We would be grateful. https://t.co/ie9Fu0ViBA — Puzzled (@FLRouleau) November 3, 2021

***