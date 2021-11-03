AFT President Randi Weingarten, after agreeing with this tweet from Joy Reid blaming white women for Terry McAuliffe’s loss in Virginia, added that she also agrees with this take from NYT journo David Leonhardt who argued voters are just plain fed up with the pandemic and disruptions to everyday life:

You mean like closing schools for a year and then fighting to keep them closed? That kind of disruption?

Randi needs to look in a mirror:

100% this ==>

Her campaigning with Terry McAuliffe was a nice touch. Thanks!

It really did sink his candidacy:

“Let’s give credit where credit is due”:

Can she really be this tone-deaf?

She should be apologizing to parents all across America right now:

But, alas, we expect she’ll just continue with business as usual:

And since she won’t change, we hope she really enjoys election night one year from now:

