Meanwhile, in the New Jersey governor’s race, incumbent Phil Murphy and GOP challenger Jack Ciattarelli are in a dead heat:

New Jersey Gubernatorial Election Murphy (D): 49.63% (1,170,102 votes) Ciattarelli (R): 49.62% (1,169,845votes) Estimated 87% in More results here:https://t.co/HuO41nXscQ — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 3, 2021

Murphy was expected to win by a wide margin:

😱 The definition of a dead heat in the New Jersey gubernatorial election rn. A recent Monmouth University poll showed incumbent Phil Murphy with an 11-point lead over Republican Jack Ciattarelli…what happened? #NJGov #ElectionDay2021 pic.twitter.com/pu1YZOZ2Hb — Daniel Orton (@MisterOrton) November 3, 2021

The Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman hasn’t quite seen enough to call it yet. . .

I’ve almost seen enough in #NJGOV. But I’m going to bed. See you in the morning. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 3, 2021

. . . but he leaning toward Murphy:

I'd still rather be Murphy (D) than Ciattarelli (R) given the likely nature of what's still out in Mercer, Somerset, Essex and elsewhere, but still a lot of uncertainty here. #NJGOV — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 3, 2021

Bummer, but how about that polling fail?

***