The Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman tweeted an early warning to Virginia Dems that turnout in Charlottesville is behind that in 2017 signaling “potentially a weak turnout in an 86% Biden city”:

He notes it’s still early, however:

And here’s what team Youngkin is hoping for:

Of note, Charlottesville is also the site of that dopey Lincoln Project tiki torch stunt:

Oh, man! How great would it be if Rick Wilson and company lost McAuliffe the election?

***

