The Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman tweeted an early warning to Virginia Dems that turnout in Charlottesville is behind that in 2017 signaling “potentially a weak turnout in an 86% Biden city”:

Deleted an earlier tweet because the figures cited by the registrar below did not include 2k+ mail ballots. At this rate, Charlottesville would be on pace for ~15k votes, still down from 16.5k in 2017 and potentially a weak turnout in an 86% Biden city. https://t.co/PZG0L2Ji0b — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 2, 2021

He notes it’s still early, however:

There are still 9 hours for this to change, but the main turnout concern for Dems today isn't white college grads in Northern Virginia, it's young/non-white voters who were super-motivated in the Trump era but not so much today. #VAGOV — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 2, 2021

And here’s what team Youngkin is hoping for:

Keep in mind: we're probably looking at 2.8M to 3.1M statewide turnout today, up from 2.6M in 2017 (+10% or so). If turnout is *below* 2017 levels in college towns or heavily non-white precincts/localities, that would be a good sign for Youngkin. #VAGOV — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 2, 2021

Of note, Charlottesville is also the site of that dopey Lincoln Project tiki torch stunt:

Maybe the Lincoln project scared away the voters — e-beth (@ebeth360) November 2, 2021

Oh, man! How great would it be if Rick Wilson and company lost McAuliffe the election?

