A man is under arrest after his attack against a deli in the Bronx with a Molotov cocktail was caught on video.

1. Thankfully nobody was injured and as you can see from the clip below, it was close. But 2., who is the hero who stopped this scumbag from throwing the second one inside the store, which probably saved the worker’s life?

WATCH:

Shocking video shows Molotov cocktail attack yesterday on a deli at 496 Nostrand Ave Brooklyn. Property damage but no serious injuries. @fdny worked with @nypdnews and #ATF to arrest 38yo Joel Mangal. pic.twitter.com/1FmqqU2LIH — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) October 31, 2021

Find this guy and give him some sort of reward! He saved lives:

The suspect, 38-year-old Joel Mangal, is charged with “Arson, Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and Criminal Mischief.” From the FDNY:

