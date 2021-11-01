A man is under arrest after his attack against a deli in the Bronx with a Molotov cocktail was caught on video.

1. Thankfully nobody was injured and as you can see from the clip below, it was close. But 2., who is the hero who stopped this scumbag from throwing the second one inside the store, which probably saved the worker’s life?

WATCH:

Find this guy and give him some sort of reward! He saved lives:

The suspect, 38-year-old Joel Mangal, is charged with “Arson, Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and Criminal Mischief.” From the FDNY:

***

