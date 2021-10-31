We’ve seen some bad campaign videos, but this one from Ohio Dem and U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan is just 100% cringe. Check it out:

First up, TURN ON THE GRILL:

Maybe he can’t afford propane because the price has gone up so much in Joe Biden’s America?

And, secondly, it sure looks like he flipped the raw burger back to its original side, meaning a Republican will win:

Why are Dems so, so bad at campaign videos with grills? Remember this one from Cal Cunningham in North Carolina where he called his grill a BBQ?

And here’s Terry McAuliffe from earlier this year:

Dems: So AWFUL they screw up grilling. Amazing.

