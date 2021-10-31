We’ve seen some bad campaign videos, but this one from Ohio Dem and U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan is just 100% cringe. Check it out:

Can you help us FLIP Ohio blue? 😎 pic.twitter.com/9dGssbSjud — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) October 29, 2021

First up, TURN ON THE GRILL:

I heard they cook faster with grill in the "ON" position. https://t.co/7O20NZCWkB — Bryan Suits (@darksecretplace) October 30, 2021

Maybe he can’t afford propane because the price has gone up so much in Joe Biden’s America?

Sad. In Joe Biden's America, @timryan can't even afford propane for his grill. https://t.co/JE8wNlogh1 — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) October 30, 2021

And, secondly, it sure looks like he flipped the raw burger back to its original side, meaning a Republican will win:

That's, uh, flipping the burger to the original side https://t.co/tngBczzWFn pic.twitter.com/wuuufo8GLJ — Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) October 29, 2021

Why are Dems so, so bad at campaign videos with grills? Remember this one from Cal Cunningham in North Carolina where he called his grill a BBQ?

There's nothing better than BBQ—except for winning this Senate seat, of course. pic.twitter.com/oEsDXIZ5O2 — Cal Cunningham (@CalforNC) September 28, 2020

And here’s Terry McAuliffe from earlier this year:

Happy July 4th, Virginia. This year is extra special. America is back.🇺🇸🇺🇸🍻🍺🌭🍔 pic.twitter.com/VrWKK9viAm — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) July 3, 2021

Dems: So AWFUL they screw up grilling. Amazing.

