World leaders in Rome for the G20 summit threw coins into the Trevi fountain and wished for “good luck fighting the climate emergency”:

LOL. Nothing screams “Trust the science!” more than the people screaming “Trust the science!” participating in an ancient superstitious ritual for good fortune:

President Joe Biden, however, did not participate in the stunt:

It was kind of a big deal and one of the major photo-ops of the trip:

Maybe he’s not planning on ever going back to Rome?

Anyway, he’s off next to Scotland for the latest UN Climate Change Conference:

He should have thrown a coin in the fountain, TBH. He needs all the luck he can get.

***

