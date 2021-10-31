World leaders in Rome for the G20 summit threw coins into the Trevi fountain and wished for “good luck fighting the climate emergency”:

World leaders toss a coin at Trevi for good luck fighting the climate emergency pic.twitter.com/zFIDPJnVf7 — Bruno Maçães (@MacaesBruno) October 31, 2021

LOL. Nothing screams “Trust the science!” more than the people screaming “Trust the science!” participating in an ancient superstitious ritual for good fortune:

Some G20 leaders tossed coins into the Trevi Fountain in Rome, a tradition for visitors that dates back hundreds of years. Legend has it that whoever throws a coin into the fountain returns to the city pic.twitter.com/l1tK2vTFUc — Reuters (@Reuters) October 31, 2021

President Joe Biden, however, did not participate in the stunt:

G20 leaders did the Trevi Fountain coin toss this morning in Rome (Biden didn’t participate) pic.twitter.com/Sp9nz4GNd6 — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) October 31, 2021

It was kind of a big deal and one of the major photo-ops of the trip:

#G20 Heads of Delegation start the 2nd day of the #G20RomeSummit with a walk to a symbolic place of the city: Trevi Fountain, one of the world's most beautiful fountains and famous for the traditional coin toss. #G20Italy 📽️Watch live: https://t.co/r9JkpLckyu pic.twitter.com/i5PLDD0PeY — G20 Italy (@g20org) October 31, 2021

Maybe he’s not planning on ever going back to Rome?

The #G20 Leaders toss a coin into the Trevi Fountain. The tradition holds that a coin thrown into the fountain will ensure a return to Rome. #G20RomeSummit #G20Italy pic.twitter.com/F335SJMRZ6 — G20 Italy (@g20org) October 31, 2021

Anyway, he’s off next to Scotland for the latest UN Climate Change Conference:

At the G20, President Biden demonstrated the importance of face-to-face diplomacy and what foreign policy for a middle class looks like. Tomorrow, he heads to Glasgow for @COP26 to continue working with world leaders to meet the moment on climate. pic.twitter.com/YNJtRN2ird — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 31, 2021

He should have thrown a coin in the fountain, TBH. He needs all the luck he can get.

***