Andrew Whitley, Executive Director of the Democratic Party of Virginia, released this carefully worded statement saying “The Democratic Party of Virginia, along with its coordinated partners and affiliated, did not have any role today in the events that happened outside of the Youngkin campaign bus stop today”:

It’s WEIRD how he doesn’t address this, right? It “should be pretty easy to figure out one way or the other”:

Trending

And why are these Dem staffers locking down their social media accounts instead of, you know, trying to clear their names?

Even better? Here’s Katie Pavlich calling on the party to ask the FBI to “help track down the white supremacists”:

Hell yes!

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FBIKatie Pavlich