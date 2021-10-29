Andrew Whitley, Executive Director of the Democratic Party of Virginia, released this carefully worded statement saying “The Democratic Party of Virginia, along with its coordinated partners and affiliated, did not have any role today in the events that happened outside of the Youngkin campaign bus stop today”:

Statement on Glenn Youngkin’s bus stop earlier today: pic.twitter.com/Hw0svCAW9W — Andrew Whitley (@AndrewWhitleyVA) October 29, 2021

It’s WEIRD how he doesn’t address this, right? It “should be pretty easy to figure out one way or the other”:

This doesn't address whether the people in the photos are/were staffers with the Democratic Party of Virginia. Should be pretty easy to figure out one way or the other https://t.co/sYLWFT4JE9 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 29, 2021

And why are these Dem staffers locking down their social media accounts instead of, you know, trying to clear their names?

Okay but why did the VA Democratic staffers that were exposed in the photos lock/delete their accounts and why did Terry McAuliffe's entire staff immediately start tweeting about it and suggest it was "disqualifying" for Youngkin? https://t.co/TwjAsk9hnX — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 29, 2021

Even better? Here’s Katie Pavlich calling on the party to ask the FBI to “help track down the white supremacists”:

Well since your campaign claims to be against white supremacy, with the exception of KKK Ralph, I’m sure you’ll be calling the FBI to help track down who these white supremacists are. They are very dangerous. Thank you for your help @AndrewWhitleyVA. https://t.co/E15TJ9TpxA — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 29, 2021

ok. But will you help us identify these people so they can be prosecuted for a possible hate crime? https://t.co/aHsHd3NoZL — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) October 29, 2021

