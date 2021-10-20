There’s a video going viral shot Tuesday morning showing unmasked NYPD officers shoving a masked passenger out of a station’s emergency exit after the passenger asked the cops to put masks on and comply with the city’s mandate.

WATCH:

#NYC #NYPD harassing this subway rider for having the nerve to ask them to put on masks! #notabovethelaw@NYCMayor pic.twitter.com/iEK8qKh0MF — ekki spyrja mig að því (@toriahall) October 19, 2021

The officers were later identified as Joseph Vincent and Grace Rosero Tapia:

The officers — who the rider identified by their badge numbers as Joseph Vincent and Grace Rosero Tapia — shoved the straphanger out the station’s emergency gate after he said he repeatedly asked them why they weren’t wearing masks. https://t.co/gfoCCaM0oU — Clayton Guse (@ClaytonGuse) October 19, 2021

The NYPD is investigating:

The NYPD is investigating internally after video shows an unmasked police officer pushing a masked commuter out of a subway station. (1/2) @CBSNewYork https://t.co/vrjiFAt7nX pic.twitter.com/4L5Q6FKsop — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) October 20, 2021

And Mayor Bill de Blasio added that he was “troubled” by what he saw:

“I saw one of the videos of a couple of officers removing someone from the subway. I was troubled,” de Blasio says. “There’s an investigation underway.” — Amanda Eisenberg (@aeis17) October 20, 2021

The passenger, Andy Gilbert, said to reporters after the altercations that the “male officer was playing dumb and claimed he couldn’t hear me”:

"The male officer was playing dumb and claimed he couldn't hear me," the man said. https://t.co/g8k9lxeAHY — Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 20, 2021

According to Gilbert, the officer told him “if you’re not going to ride the train, you can get out”:

NYPD police have been criticised for pushing passenger Andy Gilbert off the subway after he told them off for not wearing facemasks. “I kept asking 'why aren’t you wearing a mask?' He said, if you’re not going to ride the train, you can get out," he said. pic.twitter.com/ECNpqTr7AU — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) October 20, 2021

Now we wait to see what the NYPD decides to do:

Not only does violate NYPD regs, not only does this violate MTA rules, but this looks a whole lot like assault. https://t.co/USeFvwcmcJ — 🎃Pumpkin Spy-ce Latte👻 (@FoxCahn) October 20, 2021

