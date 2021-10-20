There’s a video going viral shot Tuesday morning showing unmasked NYPD officers shoving a masked passenger out of a station’s emergency exit after the passenger asked the cops to put masks on and comply with the city’s mandate.

WATCH:

The officers were later identified as Joseph Vincent and Grace Rosero Tapia:

The NYPD is investigating:

And Mayor Bill de Blasio added that he was “troubled” by what he saw:

The passenger, Andy Gilbert, said to reporters after the altercations that the “male officer was playing dumb and claimed he couldn’t hear me”:

According to Gilbert, the officer told him “if you’re not going to ride the train, you can get out”:

Now we wait to see what the NYPD decides to do:

