The DC branch of the Sunrise Movement canceled its appearance at an upcoming event promoting DC statehood because liberal Jewish groups were also invited to participate:

Our statement on future coalition spaces with Zionist organizations: pic.twitter.com/oBj6pbtv6r — Sunrise DC (@SunriseMvmtDC) October 19, 2021

The word for this is “antisemitism”:

"We will continue to fight for statehood for DC in the United States and for the liberation of Palestine."

–Sunrise Movement on why it won't share space with Jews. https://t.co/WpBQygO9TT — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 20, 2021

It’s way worse than “gross” though:

Canceling participation at a DC statehood rally because they would have to share the stage with (liberal) Jewish groups. Gross. https://t.co/RCkQKUZRz3 — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) October 20, 2021

They also are clueless about these Jewish groups:

JCPA spent years pushing for the Middle East Partnership for Peace Act, which provides $250 million to expand I-P peacebuilding and coexistence efforts. RAC and NCJW regularly condemn IDF and settler violence, and support Palestinian statehood. But go off, guys. https://t.co/Efht3KY1EU — Andrew Hirsh (@andrewhirsh) October 20, 2021

What a clown show:

National Council of Jewish Women funds organizations that connect Palestinian women with legal aid, social services, and help them grow grassroots political power. But tell me more about how you're the ones who *really* care about Palestinianshttps://t.co/vJHXyKYCgP https://t.co/puNohiIfSg — Laura E. Adkins (@Laura_E_Adkins) October 20, 2021

Evergreen:

When someone tells you who they are, you should believe them. https://t.co/bls4FXS8bG — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 20, 2021

