As we told you earlier, Dems will redraw congressional districts in Illinois to create a map that results in 14 Dems to only 3 Republicans:

Alert Obama, Clinton and Holder! There appears to be a ‘danger to democracy’ going on in Dem-controlled Illinois https://t.co/FhqSwMNWUN — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 15, 2021

But they can’t even do this correctly. According to redistricting expert Dave Wasserman, Dems actually created three districts that are “close to toss ups in 2022” when they could have had 14 of the 17. districts as “Biden +10 more more”:

IL Dems appear to have gone out of their way to make their gerrymander *less* efficient. As proposed (left), #IL03, #IL14 and #IL17 would be close to toss ups in 2022. With a few slightly different choices (example, right), 14/17 districts would've been Biden +10 or more. pic.twitter.com/gOw2buyqO8 — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) October 16, 2021

And a GOP strategist even joked to Wasserman that maybe there was a “Republican mole” in the room helping Dems make decisions:

One GOP strategist called this afternoon and joked to me that there "must have been a Republican mole" in IL Dems' map-drawing room. A DC Dem consultant fuming over the map: "if you're going to make it that ugly, at least make it more effective." — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) October 16, 2021

But even with the Dem error, GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger is in trouble:

My full statement on the proposed congressional maps for Illinois: https://t.co/Ez4pHpykYY pic.twitter.com/EoETgR124P — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) October 15, 2021

What an absolute “LOL” moment. Dems cheered this guy on as the kind of Republican we need in Congress and now they’re nuking him:

One of the only Republicans in Congress still guarding the gates and Democrats essentially push him out. This seems…not smart. “Adam Kinzinger Lashes Out After Democrats Redraw His House District, Likely Ending His Congressional Career”https://t.co/9saPLRMOLE via @mediaite — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) October 15, 2021

And what’s funny is Kinzinger seems surprised that it happened:

Democrats got what they wanted from Kinzinger. But when blood continues to be drawn, they can’t act innocent. https://t.co/etLw2VgraC — VANESSA (@TheVFCastro) October 15, 2021

And they’re even blaming him for what’s about to happen:

You opposed voting rights legislation that would address fair redistricting and protect voting rights. You are a total fraud. https://t.co/An6jCLQWRa — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) October 15, 2021

Kinzinger opposed HR1, and is now complaining about gerrymandering. Hmmm. https://t.co/1j2bLCIf2I — davidrlurie (@davidrlurie) October 15, 2021

You've supported gerrymandering and the disenfranchisement of marginalized people No sympathy here https://t.co/UBay5gAuFg — Christo Aivalis 🌹🍊 (@christoaivalis) October 16, 2021

Oh, well. Now he can focus solely on his career on CNN or MSNBC.

