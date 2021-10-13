Meanwhile, at the AUSA Conference in D.C., meet your future robot overlords:
When I tell you I GASPED pic.twitter.com/9uzeM4iIGq
— Haley Britzky (@halbritz) October 12, 2021
The *real* dog in this video knows this isn’t a good idea:
Walking their dogs, Washington DC, October 13, 07:30 AM @BostonDynamics #BostonDynamics pic.twitter.com/JvsZ2E3OWi
— Sébastien Blanc (@sebastienblanc) October 13, 2021
At least they’re not armed. . .
Oh I can't wait for the robot attack dogs. https://t.co/UHZcOUc0cJ pic.twitter.com/NpSu2C607N
— Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) October 13, 2021
. . .oh:
Robot dogs can now have 6.5mm assault rifles mounted on their backs: https://t.co/DTOvHbJIyU
— Tyler Rogoway (@Aviation_Intel) October 12, 2021
This robot dog is from Ghost Robotics and has a “sniper payload” from Sword International attached to its back:
Latest lethality 6.5 #creedmoor sniper payload from @SWORDINT. Check out the latest partner payloads @AUSAorg Wash DC. Keeping US and allied #sof #warfighter equipped with the latest innovations. @USSOCOM #defense #defence #NationalSecurity #drone #robotics pic.twitter.com/Dvk6OvL3Bu
— Ghost Robotics (@Ghost_Robotics) October 11, 2021
And this one comes with its own airborne drone attachment:
Check it out… robot dog w/ wings… New payload with @LockheedMartin Indago #drone and Digital Force Technologies recon sensor for a broad range of #warfighter capabilities @ausaorg #ausa2021. #defense #defence #qugv #specialforces pic.twitter.com/AxuNs3r8PI
— Ghost Robotics (@Ghost_Robotics) October 13, 2021
And if you’re saying to yourself, “Meh, I’ll just knock it over with a stick,” they’re training them to deal with that, too:
From the moment Boston Dynamics cemented the 'robot dog' in our collective consciousness, we've thoroughly enjoyed watching him pic.twitter.com/6YpdaQ52Ma
— Mashable (@mashable) October 13, 2021
***