Meanwhile, at the AUSA Conference in D.C., meet your future robot overlords:

When I tell you I GASPED pic.twitter.com/9uzeM4iIGq — Haley Britzky (@halbritz) October 12, 2021

The *real* dog in this video knows this isn’t a good idea:

At least they’re not armed. . .

Oh I can't wait for the robot attack dogs. https://t.co/UHZcOUc0cJ pic.twitter.com/NpSu2C607N — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) October 13, 2021

. . .oh:

Robot dogs can now have 6.5mm assault rifles mounted on their backs: https://t.co/DTOvHbJIyU — Tyler Rogoway (@Aviation_Intel) October 12, 2021

This robot dog is from Ghost Robotics and has a “sniper payload” from Sword International attached to its back:

And this one comes with its own airborne drone attachment:

And if you’re saying to yourself, “Meh, I’ll just knock it over with a stick,” they’re training them to deal with that, too:

From the moment Boston Dynamics cemented the 'robot dog' in our collective consciousness, we've thoroughly enjoyed watching him pic.twitter.com/6YpdaQ52Ma — Mashable (@mashable) October 13, 2021

