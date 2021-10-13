Meanwhile, at the AUSA Conference in D.C., meet your future robot overlords:

The *real* dog in this video knows this isn’t a good idea:

At least they’re not armed. . .

Trending

. . .oh:

This robot dog is from Ghost Robotics and has a “sniper payload” from Sword International attached to its back:

And this one comes with its own airborne drone attachment:

And if you’re saying to yourself, “Meh, I’ll just knock it over with a stick,” they’re training them to deal with that, too:

***

Tags: robot dogs