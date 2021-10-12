Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly said in an interview on CNBC this morning that his company’s vaccine mandate had “zero” to do with the mass cancelation of flights this weekend.

“When you get behind, it just takes several days to catch up,” he said:

But he did admit that some employees aren’t happy with the mandate.

“Yes, we have some very strong views on that topic but that’s not what was at issue with Southwest over the weekend”:

He was likely referring to this now-viral photo we told you about on Monday:

Kelly went on to say that he’s “never been in favor of corporations imposing that kind of a mandate” and that it’s President Biden’s mandate for federal workers that’s forcing his hand:

