Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly said in an interview on CNBC this morning that his company’s vaccine mandate had “zero” to do with the mass cancelation of flights this weekend.

“When you get behind, it just takes several days to catch up,” he said:

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly says vaccine mandate had “zero” contribution to airline cancellations this weekend: “When you get behind, it just takes several days to catch up.” pic.twitter.com/u0hxi1Rjwc — The Recount (@therecount) October 12, 2021

But he did admit that some employees aren’t happy with the mandate.

“Yes, we have some very strong views on that topic but that’s not what was at issue with Southwest over the weekend”:

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly says opposition to vaccine mandate did not cause thousands of flight cancellations: “That's not what was at issue with Southwest over the weekend.” pic.twitter.com/1XRUW9B8Mk — The Recount (@therecount) October 12, 2021

He was likely referring to this now-viral photo we told you about on Monday:

This photo was just sent to me of a grounded Southwest plane flying a Gadsden flag out of the cockpit. The Hero Pilots at Southwest and other Airlines deserve our support. True patriots worthy of the American Freedom Fighter tradition.

Don’t Tread On Me.

God Bless Them 🇺🇸✈️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/tAo9pT4Q60 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 11, 2021

Kelly went on to say that he’s “never been in favor of corporations imposing that kind of a mandate” and that it’s President Biden’s mandate for federal workers that’s forcing his hand:

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly says he’s “never been in favor of corporations imposing that kind of a mandate,” but defers to President Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate for federal workers. pic.twitter.com/82uw3IvKvB — The Recount (@therecount) October 12, 2021

