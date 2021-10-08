The Justice Department announced moments ago that they will not charge Kenosha Police Department officer Rusten Sheskey over the 2020 shooting of Jacob Blake:

Friday news > WASHINGTON – The Justice Department announced today that it will not pursue federal criminal civil rights charges against a Kenosha Police Department (KPD) officer for his involvement in the Aug. 23, 2020, shooting of 30-year-old Jacob Blake. — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) October 8, 2021

The state also declined to press charges:

BREAKING: The DOJ will not pursue federal civil rights charges against the Kenosha police officer who shot #JacobBlake. Rusten Sheskey shot Blake 7 times in the back in front of his children, paralyzing him from the waist down. State prosecutors also declined to charge Sheskey. pic.twitter.com/UvJzk89Xpb — AJ+ (@ajplus) October 8, 2021

Well, now that this is over, let’s revisit some of the tweets from then-candidate Joe Biden, shall we. . .

We DO need to “peacefully come together,” right Joe?

Once again, a Black man — Jacob Blake — was shot by the police. In front of his children. It makes me sick. Is this the country we want to be? Needless violence won’t heal us. We need to end the violence — and peacefully come together to demand justice. pic.twitter.com/WdNqrxA3PK — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 26, 2020

And we eagerly await Biden assuring the nation that the investigation was “full and transparent”:

Yesterday, Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by police. His kids watched from the car. Today, we woke to grieve yet again. We need a full and transparent investigation. https://t.co/9X7l25nq8d — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 24, 2020

It would be nice for Kamala Harris to comment on this, too:

As @JoeBiden said, the shots fired at Jacob Blake pierced the soul of our nation. We see the pain and hurt of yet another Black man shot by police—and a family with extraordinary courage come together. His family is in my heart today as we continue our fight for justice. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 3, 2020

Well, this is going to be awkward, isn’t it?

Jacob Blake should not be fighting for his life right now. As @JoeBiden said, there must be an immediate investigation and the officers involved should be held accountable. Jacob, our nation is praying for you and your entire family. https://t.co/F4CSs6JnjS — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 24, 2020

