The Justice Department announced moments ago that they will not charge Kenosha Police Department officer Rusten Sheskey over the 2020 shooting of Jacob Blake:

The state also declined to press charges:

Well, now that this is over, let’s revisit some of the tweets from then-candidate Joe Biden, shall we. . .

We DO need to “peacefully come together,” right Joe?

And we eagerly await Biden assuring the nation that the investigation was “full and transparent”:

It would be nice for Kamala Harris to comment on this, too:

Well, this is going to be awkward, isn’t it?

 

***

 

