Spirit Airlines Flight No. NK3044 from Atlantic City, NJ to Fort Lauderdale, FL was forced to abort its takeoff after a reported bird strike caused the engine on the right wing of the aircraft to burst into flames:

Watch:

And when we say the engine burst into flames, we mean the engine burst into flames:

Passengers were forced to evacuate via the emergency slides:

And because this is 2021, many of the passengers were spotted filming their evacuation from the burning aircraft:

