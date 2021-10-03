Spirit Airlines Flight No. NK3044 from Atlantic City, NJ to Fort Lauderdale, FL was forced to abort its takeoff after a reported bird strike caused the engine on the right wing of the aircraft to burst into flames:

On October 2nd, passengers aboard a Spirit Airlines flight #NK3044 from Atlantic City to Fort Lauderdale were forced to evacuate after a bird strike and a fire in engine #2 during takeoff on runway 31.✈️https://t.co/18OhnrzRtV 📡#SpiritAirlines #ACY #FLL #RadarBox pic.twitter.com/2OfvTLc1VX — RadarBox (@RadarBox24) October 3, 2021

Watch:

🇺🇸 One of the engines of a Spirit Airlines passenger plane caught fire during takeoff from the American Atlantic City airport due to a bird hitting it. The crew applied emergency braking. No harm done. A similar incident previously occurred in Cuba. #USA #aviation #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/X7zlKDsIbP — NaqNab🐦 (@NaqNab) October 3, 2021

And when we say the engine burst into flames, we mean the engine burst into flames:

Passengers were forced to evacuate via the emergency slides:

And because this is 2021, many of the passengers were spotted filming their evacuation from the burning aircraft:

Passengers evacuate Spirit Airlines flight NK3044 on the runway at Atlantic City Airport after the engine caught fire following a bird strike. No injuries reported. https://t.co/0Fe4JyEGfT pic.twitter.com/oMQr79j6Cg — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) October 3, 2021

***