During last night’s Virginia gubernatorial debate between Dem Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin, McAuliffe noted the support of Bill Kristol, “the leading conservative in American”:

Terry McAuliffe: "Tonight, I have the leading conservative in America here, Bill Kristol, who has endorsed my campaign for governor." pic.twitter.com/N8e1eznV8D — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 28, 2021

This is a “literal LOL” moment if there ever was one:

Matt Wolking, comms director for Youngkin, says the entire team “busted out laughing” when he brought this up:

Our entire team busted out laughing when Terry McAuliffe bragged on stage about being endorsed by Bill Kristol. #VAgov — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) September 28, 2021

We’re all laughing:

It’s a mystery:

Who does Kristol even carry weight with these days? — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) September 28, 2021

Same energy:

The same people Jennifer Rubin carries weight with.. — Will. Power – dragon🔥🔥 truth bringer (@KIR_bigg50) September 29, 2021

And does McAuliffe think this will actually help him? Bernie supporter Melissa Byrne, for example, wasn’t happy:

.@BillKristol is why a lot of people died and continue to die. https://t.co/UlysnwNBAZ — melissa “cancel student debt” byrne (@mcbyrne) September 29, 2021

And McAuliffe also said Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending proposal is too large:

🚨 McAuliffe says that Biden’s $3.5T legislative proposal is too large in #VAGov debate. — Annie Linskey (@AnnieLinskey) September 28, 2021

Wow, maybe he is in real trouble:

How do you know McAuliffe is in trouble……#VAGov https://t.co/BdNGgO1Rw2 — Bruce In Key West (@BCinKW) September 29, 2021

