During last night’s Virginia gubernatorial debate between Dem Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin, McAuliffe noted the support of Bill Kristol, “the leading conservative in American”:

This is a “literal LOL” moment if there ever was one:

Matt Wolking, comms director for Youngkin, says the entire team “busted out laughing” when he brought this up:

Trending

We’re all laughing:

It’s a mystery:

Same energy:

And does McAuliffe think this will actually help him? Bernie supporter Melissa Byrne, for example, wasn’t happy:

And McAuliffe also said Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending proposal is too large:

Wow, maybe he is in real trouble:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Terry McAuliffe