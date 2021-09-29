During last night’s Virginia gubernatorial debate between Dem Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin, McAuliffe noted the support of Bill Kristol, “the leading conservative in American”:
Terry McAuliffe: "Tonight, I have the leading conservative in America here, Bill Kristol, who has endorsed my campaign for governor." pic.twitter.com/N8e1eznV8D
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 28, 2021
This is a “literal LOL” moment if there ever was one:
Literal LOL. https://t.co/iBiumu4DHj
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 29, 2021
Matt Wolking, comms director for Youngkin, says the entire team “busted out laughing” when he brought this up:
Our entire team busted out laughing when Terry McAuliffe bragged on stage about being endorsed by Bill Kristol. #VAgov
— Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) September 28, 2021
We’re all laughing:
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA https://t.co/SGVjRKUNbI
— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) September 29, 2021
It’s a mystery:
Who does Kristol even carry weight with these days?
— Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) September 28, 2021
Same energy:
The same people Jennifer Rubin carries weight with..
— Will. Power – dragon🔥🔥 truth bringer (@KIR_bigg50) September 29, 2021
And does McAuliffe think this will actually help him? Bernie supporter Melissa Byrne, for example, wasn’t happy:
.@BillKristol is why a lot of people died and continue to die. https://t.co/UlysnwNBAZ
— melissa “cancel student debt” byrne (@mcbyrne) September 29, 2021
And McAuliffe also said Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending proposal is too large:
🚨 McAuliffe says that Biden’s $3.5T legislative proposal is too large in #VAGov debate.
— Annie Linskey (@AnnieLinskey) September 28, 2021
Wow, maybe he is in real trouble:
How do you know McAuliffe is in trouble……#VAGov https://t.co/BdNGgO1Rw2
— Bruce In Key West (@BCinKW) September 29, 2021
***