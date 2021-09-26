There are growing calls from Trump supporters in Arizona to somehow decertify the 2020 election in the state:

Let me simplify this tweet for you: #Decertify https://t.co/vERPIBVsiD — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) September 26, 2021

A move endorsed by the former president as well:

“They must decertify the election.” Former US President Donald Trump repeated his claims of election fraud in the state of Arizona https://t.co/eDNhCfj8Ro pic.twitter.com/MrMSXJuCpu — The National (@TheNationalNews) September 26, 2021

But there doesn’t seem to even be a mechanism to do so even it was warranted:

The former president demanded that Arizona decertify the 2020 results but there is no legal mechanism to do so. https://t.co/HQ8SCFJ1GW — Newsweek (@Newsweek) September 25, 2021

And Gov. Doug Ducey threw ice-cold water on this plan in this thread responding to the just-concluded audit in Maricopa County:

It’s no secret that we’ve seen confidence erode in our election system in recent years. It’s not a problem exclusive to Arizona, and it didn’t start in the 2020 election cycle. 1/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) September 25, 2021

There are some who simply do not trust election results. This is a problem, and it’s one that needs to be addressed. Elections are key to our democracy, and it should be a priority for everyone to listen to these concerns, and work to rebuild the trust of every voter. 2/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) September 25, 2021

When it comes to the audit, like the three audits that preceded it, it’s now over. The outcome stands and the 2020 election in Arizona is over. 3/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) September 25, 2021

Any meaningful policy recommendations identified should be addressed in the next session of the legislature. Any findings of fraud should be referred to the Attorney General and the Department of Justice for them to take action. 4/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) September 25, 2021

There will be no decertification of the 2020 election — the audit does not call for one, and even if it had, there is no lawful way to decertify. As we have every step of the way, Arizona will follow the law. https://t.co/b2ILMkOShF 5/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) September 25, 2021

Others in the state are calling out Arizona politicians who are going with “decertify” instead of calling a special legislative session to deal with concerns raised by the audit:

AZ audit Sen Wendy Rogers gets called out yesterday by one of her supporters: “You guys can’t continue to fool everybody. To just go out there with the talking points and say, ‘we just need to decertify.’ That’s a grift, and you know it. You’re turning into a grifter, Wendy.” pic.twitter.com/pyp6R4J2Fy — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 25, 2021

The next step is that state AG Mark Brnovich, who is also running for the U.S. Senate, will determine if there is any action he can or should take based on the audit’s findings:

I will take all necessary actions that are supported by the evidence and where I have legal authority. Arizonans deserve to have their votes accurately counted and protected. https://t.co/KZ8AHqyMmB — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) September 24, 2021

And he’s facing pressure from the state GOP to produce:

Nothing stops AG @GeneralBrnovich from doing a total signature verification audit & complete canvass of voters in Maricopa County and every county in Arizona. NOTHING. #DoIt. #ElectionIntegrity is all that matters. — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) September 26, 2021

State GOP Chair Kelli Ward even said her support for his Senate candidacy is dependent on what he does or does not do as AG:

EXCLUSIVE: after failed "audit," AZ GOP Chair Kelli Ward tells us not only that she wants a "full canvass" of Maricopa County and the entire state of Arizona, but at least 4 other states that Biden won pic.twitter.com/fv464U3noa — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) September 26, 2021

To be continued. . .

***