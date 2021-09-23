You can’t make this up. . .

Dr. Anthony Fauci is going to be a “movie star.” From the New York Times:

But he only “agreed to participate as long as it didn’t interfere with his work”:

So he had time to write a book AND star in a movie?

Thankfully, filming didn’t impact his time in front of TV cameras:

Who thought this would be a good idea?

In other words, “Fauci is now a Kardashian”:

Yep:

This would be funny, but. . .

. . .it’s going to be on Disney+, like Marvel and Baby Yoda:

Now Dr. Fauci — arguably the nation’s most famous, and suddenly most polarizing doctor — is a movie star, in a manner of speaking. A new documentary titled, simply, “Fauci,” had a limited run this month in 11 cities (in theaters that required proof of vaccinations and masks) and will begin streaming in early October on Disney+.

And, for the most part, the documentary doesn’t criticize Fauci at all:

Except for this:

The lone critical voice among those interviewed comes from Apoorva Mandavilli, a science reporter for The New York Times who writes about the coronavirus and who suggests Dr. Fauci’s conservative critics may have a point when they accuse him of flip-flopping by initially advising the public not to wear masks, and later reversing himself. (Dr. Fauci says he did so because masks were in short supply at the time, and evidence that they curbed the spread of the disease did not come until later.)

Meh.

***

